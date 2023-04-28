You could start a chat with Matt Hawke about his days as a harness racing driver, or the summer he took leave without pay to chase a dream with the ACT Brumbies.
Or you could start 199 John I Dent cup games ago, when Hawke was an 18-year-old fresh out of Daramalan College thrown into first grade rugby.
"Mate, I was a skinny little rake," Hawke said.
Now Hawke will play his 200th first grade game when the Eagles face the Queanbeyan Whites at Campese Field on Saturday.
Hawke has won a World Club Sevens title with the Brumbies and played abroad with London Scottish. One thing that has eluded him is the John I Dent Cup, a title he has chased for almost two decades.
MORE SPORT
"Peter O'Neill was my first first grade coach at Gungahlin. He's a club legend," Hawke said.
"He was the one that got me to the club, I was always going to the club going through Dara, but he had a big impact on me in the early years.
"My first start was at fullback, but then the next year I played on the wing. I slowly progressed into 12, and they've thrown me everywhere now."
You could have put him at tighthead prop if you wanted - Hawke didn't care which number he was wearing, as long as he was in the XV.
"I didn't mind it, I like the physical stuff. I didn't mind it, made my tackles and carried hard, and that's all I had to do," Hawke said.
"I didn't have to think about being fast, and now I'm getting a bit older and Locky [McCaffrey] has got me back at 12, so I have to do a job there."
McCaffrey has stepped into the first grade coaching role at Gungahlin this year. His right hand man is a bloke who played 103 Tests for the Wallabies.
So while Hawke has been around long enough to play 199 top grade games, rest assured his ears prick up every time Matt Giteau has something to say at Eagles training.
"He just sits back and watches everything unfold and then pulls you aside. Everything he says is gospel, you've just got to go with it. There's no questioning it," Hawke said.
"It's unreal. [McCaffrey] and Gits, just their presence is massive. The biggest attribute for Locky is he's a people person. That's a massive thing for a coach.
"It's going to be a tough ask out there at Campese. It's never easy, even when they're not the reigning champions. We know it's going to be a tough battle and it's probably going to go down to the 80th minute."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.