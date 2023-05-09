The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Federal budget 2023: Canberra mum welcomes single parenting payments raised for kids aged to 14

MS
By Michelle Slater
Updated May 9 2023 - 9:06pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra mum Leilani Sinclair with her sons Chase, 9, and Jaxon, 13 is welcoming changes to the single parenting payment. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Canberra mum Leilani Sinclair with her sons Chase, 9, and Jaxon, 13 is welcoming changes to the single parenting payment. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra single mum-of-two Leilani Sinclair has been struggling on JobSeeker after she was automatically bumped off the single parenting payment when her youngest turned eight, losing just under $180 a fortnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.