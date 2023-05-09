Canberra single mum-of-two Leilani Sinclair has been struggling on JobSeeker after she was automatically bumped off the single parenting payment when her youngest turned eight, losing just under $180 a fortnight.
Ms Sinclair is welcoming the changes made in the federal budget, with the Albanese government raising the age cut-off for the single parenting payment to 14.
It means eligible single parents can move off JobSeeker and receive an increase of $176.90 per fortnight until their youngest child turns 14.
The decision is due to come into effect from September 20, but is still subject to a passage of legislation. It is estimated to cost the budget $1.9 billion through to 2026-27.
"It's one big step in the right direction. That $180 is a huge, huge difference. You know, $90 a week is petrol in the car, or lunch snacks for the kids or tablets and the doctor," Ms Sinclair said.
"Most people aren't on JobSeeker by choice, it's circumstance. Even if I could work full-time, I'd still have to find something that fits with school hours or weekends."
The changes come after the Gillard government knocked the eligibility age down from 16, meaning parents had to go onto JobSeeker and were classified as unemployed rather than doing parenting work.
The federal government said the increase would help 57,000 single carers, with more than 90 per cent being single mothers.
The changes also mean that Ms Sinclair doesn't have to "jump through the hoops" of navigating JobSeeker requirements and can focus on raising her boys Chase nine and Jaxon, 13.
Ms Sinclair is also juggling a casual job but said she still has to "pinch $50" from a family or friend every now and then just to buy food.
"Everything gets more expensive as the kids get older. They eat a tonne more, they need more clothes, there's more activities they do. So there's more petrol and more fees and things like that.
"It's always in the back of your mind. It's always there. There's always that worry if I'm gonna have enough money this week, or what if I have to go to the supermarket?"
Ms Sinclair was homeless while waiting for four years to get into public housing. She was forced into couch-surfing and sometimes sleeping in her car when the kids were at their dad's.
With high living costs in Canberra, Ms Sinclair said she had considered moving somewhere less expensive, but that would mean uprooting her kids and leaving her family and support network.
"I feel secure now and I have a roof over my head and things like that. There's no way I could afford market rent. But with the cost of living and JobSeeker, it's really hard," she said.
"I occasionally pinch 50 bucks off my family, or they give me a hand with some groceries. I also go down sometimes to UnitingCare and get food hampers, or I go to food pantry sometimes when it's tough."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers promised the budget would protect the financially vulnerable, but Ms Sinclair said other measures such as raising JobSeeker rates would directly tackle the problem.
"The core issues need to be dealt with by the government. Not these little tidbits of financial help, which really don't affect anything down deep," she said.
"Once that happens, everything else will work itself out. But doing these Band Aid things is not productive."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
