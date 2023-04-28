The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Jack Waterford | The budget must show what we are invested in

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce the federal budget on Tuesday week. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce the federal budget on Tuesday week. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

In three weeks or so, a little after the second Labor budget, the Albanese government will mark its first year in office. It is not just journalistic laziness which marks it as a convenient moment for some report cards, and reviews of how the government is travelling. In straight political terms, of course, it is travelling well but primarily because the Coalition is travelling so badly - worse indeed than any party thrown into opposition after a few terms of government since WWII. The opposition's failures may owe something to the government's cunning, and what the opposition would insist is an inexplicable continuing honeymoon between Labor and the electorate. But Albanese's favourable position owes something to his strategy and tactics, to a caution and aversion to risk taking that might be called timidity, and to a so-far-successful occupation of the centre ground of Australian politics. His southern pickets look forward and backward to ground once comfortably held by the Liberal Party. Their only fear is opposition artillery, from over the next hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.