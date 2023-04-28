But while admirers applaud not only the capture of the middle ground, but even the potential that the Labor umbrella might come to embrace the values, and the loyalties, of Liberal moderates, including, in the long run, the teals, others are murmuring that these gains have been achieved by Labor governing as if it were a liberal party like Perrottet's or Berejiklian's, not the party of the workers. To win the election it made targeted, but limited, promises about childcare, reducing the cost of healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, and supporting cost-of-living pay increases for workers at the bottom of the heap. It also made some promises, more wide-ranging than the Coalition, but otherwise limited in scope, on the environment and climate change action. It has largely honoured these promises, even if it was less successful in holding down energy prices, and has, so far, failed dismally with its promises of increasing public housing stock. It has blamed the latter on the refusal of the Greens and the crossbench to adopt its $10 billion fund proposal, but critics are making headway with their criticism that the Labor scheme is mean-minded, unlikely to achieve the results claimed, including creating extra housing. Although rents and mortgages, land supply and new housing stock, and the freezing out of the younger half of the population from the housing market are key political issues over the next generation, Labor is so far playing it only for the politics, and without regard for good policy.