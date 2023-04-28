Kanga Cup call to arms as NSW teams threaten Canberra domination

Capital Football boss Ivan Slavich has called on Canberra junior teams to rally their players and enter the Kanga Cup to avoid a NSW domination of the biggest tournament in the southern hemisphere.
Tournament organisers are hoping for a flurry of registrations in the last 10 days of the entry period as they target 350 teams in a major increase on last year's event.
But it can be revealed NSW registrations are out-stripping Canberra-based clubs at a rate of four to one, prompting Slavich to issue a call to arms before entries close on May 8.
"I'm conscious of the numbers because there are definitely more teams from NSW than from Canberra at the moment," Slavich said.
"Part of that is because our junior competition has just started and NSW has been running for a few weeks now. But we really want our youth teams in a tournament in Canberra, we want really good representation from the ACT.
"Last year the overall numbers were down a little bit as a bit of a hangover from COVID, with about 240 teams entering in total. This year we're aiming for 350 and we want Canberra teams to be a big part of that."
A team from Korea has already confirmed its participation while Slavich was hopeful other internatonials would jump on board over the next two weeks.
"There's only 10 or 11 more days to get the registrations in and our numbers are really strong in the junior Capital Football competitions this year. We've got about a 20 per cent increase for the mini roos and the junior competition is also up," Slavich said.
"There's really strong interest from the community from the normal comps and the Kanga Cup is a special time to shine. Maybe some people haven't realised time is running out to register."
Capital Football is expecting to see a significant bump in male and female participation on the back of the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July.
The Kanga Cup will be a precursor to the World Cup, which is set to capture the attention of the nation and thrust the Matildas on to the biggest stage of all.
Capital Football is hoping to use the Kanga Cup to build excitement, with the junior tournament to run from July 2-7 before the World Cup runs from July 20 to August 20.
Capital Football is also investigating options for World Cup live sites at locations around the city given the ACT government withdrew from the bid to host games during the biggest women's sporting event in Australia's history.
"It really is a big time for football. For junior girls with the Matildas getting to play at a home World Cup and the Socceroos have been doing well as well," Slavich said.
"COVID really affected team numbers. The record was 380 teams [in 2016] and we want to get back close to that this year and in the coming years."
Capital Football has also been locked in ongoing discussions with the ACT government about the future of the Home of Football at Throsby, which has been plagued by delays since being first announced in 2019.
An increase in building costs has seen the project blow out from the initial $24.5 million commitment - $20 million from the government and $4.5 million from Capital Football. The total cost is now expected to be close to $50 million and funding may increase in the ACT budget in June.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
