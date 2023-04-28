The humble sports ground canteen is set to undergo a major makeover at venues around the capital after the ACT government invested in a shipping container transformation.
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry will officially open the first of several solar-powered shipping containers that will give clubs new canteen facilities for weekend sport,.
The first has been set up at the Gordon playing fields for senior and junior AFL Canberra competitions, while the Hall Bushrangers rugby union side has also started using the innovation.
They are also being used for change rooms at some venues in an attempt to address major sporting facility concerns across Canberra.
"This solar powered canteen facility is part of an exciting new way to enable users of sportsgrounds to have dedicated temporary facilities," Berry said.
"It will be particularly welcomed by users of the Gordon district playing fields who recently had the pavilion severely damaged from vandalism and fire.
"The new initiative to provide temporary and portable facilities with solar power provides players with comfort and convenience. The change rooms have space for storage with racks for bags, seating and lighting."
The government has been under pressure to develop a plan for upgrading Canberra's community sporting grounds, which have fallen behind in amenities over the past decade.
Berry launched a new sports strategy at the end of last year, outlining hopes for growing participation and improving the standard of facilities across a variety of sports.
The government created an online infrastructure survey in an attempt to address problems and make sports accessible to everyone.
Basketball ACT has been trying to secure investment for new courts at Belconnen for the past decade, while the University of Canberra wants to build an elite and community venue on its Bruce campus in the coming years.
Capital Football bookings continue to rise, but the much vaunted Home of Football is yet to start construction almost three years after $20 million in funding was announced.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
