The daughter of a Canberra Raiders legend will be hoping to catch the eye of NRLW scouts when the Monaro Colts play for a Country Championship title in Sydney on Saturday.
The new Raiders women's side already boasts the daughter of Ruben Wiki. Now Lily Croker, the daughter of games record holder Jason, is chasing her own opportunity and will start on the wing in the Country Championships final against Newcastle at Leichhardt Oval.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick will be watching the final to scout talent for the handful of roster spots he has available for the NRLW season, which starts in July.
Croker is in contention for a wing spot, while centre Madyson Tooth has starred and leads the competition in tries scored.
Monaro's charge into the final forced Canberra competition officials to delay the start of the Katrina Fanning Shield until representative duties finish and coach Nathan Smith said extra incentives had boosted the talent pool this season.
"We've been in a camp for eight weeks or so and it's really paid dividends for us," Smith said.
"One thing that I've pushed with the girls is that there are other pathways for them going forward. Obviously there's the Raiders' NRLW side coming in and that's a goal for a lot of girls.
"But there are other country pathways as well and a lot of different outlets. We're trying to teach them as individuals and as a team to bring the best out of them. It's promising for a lot of them.
"A lot of them haven't had a day off since January with work and the different training groups they're in. They're keen as mustard, they put in the hours to make it happen and it's been great to see.
"Lily's been going great for us. Her carries on the wing have been good - she can ball play and is really strong for us."
Meanwhile, Raiders recruit Simaima Taufa will play in the NSW women's grand final before ramping up preparations for her first season in the capital.
Jillaroos star Taufa will play for Mounties in a clash against the Bulldogs as part of the NSW grand final day at Leichhardt.
In the Canberra Raiders Cup, Yass and Gungahlin will meet in a battle to avoid a win-less start to the season after both teams lost their opening two matches of the year.
"It'll be a battle of the [zero wins]. One of us has to lose that," said Gungahlin half Bobby Roberts.
COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday: Monaro v Newcastle at Leichhardt, 11am
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP
Saturday: Tuggeranong v West Belconnen at Greenway, 3pm; Woden Valley v Goulburn at Phillip Oval, 3pm; Queanbeyan Blues v Belconnen United Sharks at Seiffert, 3pm; Yass Magpies v Gungahlin Bulls at Yass, 3pm.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
