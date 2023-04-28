The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Monaro Colts Country Championship final puts Lily Croker in NRLW frame

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
April 28 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Croker, right, is hoping to score an NRLW contract. Picture by James Croucher
Lily Croker, right, is hoping to score an NRLW contract. Picture by James Croucher

The daughter of a Canberra Raiders legend will be hoping to catch the eye of NRLW scouts when the Monaro Colts play for a Country Championship title in Sydney on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.