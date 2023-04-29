The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'The top six inches' stand between ACT Brumbies and Super W final

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 29 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies captain Siokapesi Palu is confident the ACT can cause a semi-final boilover. Picture by James Croucher
Brumbies captain Siokapesi Palu is confident the ACT can cause a semi-final boilover. Picture by James Croucher

What's standing between the ACT Brumbies and their biggest win in Super W history? That would be Queensland - well, the Reds and "the top six inches".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.