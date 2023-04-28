The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Ebony Bennett | The policies the federal government must change to help cut the gap between Australia's rich and poor

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
April 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia is no longer the land of the fair go. The top 10 per cent of income earners have reaped 93 per cent of the benefits of real economic growth since the GFC and the growing gap between rich and poor harms all of us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ebony Bennett

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.