Community housing providers will get increased access to concessional loans in a move the federal government claims will deliver an extra 7000 social and affordable homes.
Housing Minister Julie Collins has announced the liability cap on the National Housing Infrastructure Facility will be raised by $2 billion to $7.5 billion in the budget, increasing the pool of loans and grants community housing providers can draw upon.
As the national crisis around shortage of social and affordable housing deepens, Ms Collins said the expansion of the NHIF would "help get more Australians into affordable rental homes sooner".
"This is action that will have a real impact on people's lives, and will support our plans to build tens of thousands of additional social and affordable rental homes right across the country," the minister said.
The NHIF has been sent up to provide community housing developers with concessional loans and grants to finance vital infrastructure works including installing and upgrading electricity, gas, water and sewerage connections, building roads, demolition and site remediation.
The move to increase the facility was discussed at national cabinet on Friday, along with other measures aimed at improving the supply of new homes, including lifting the depreciation rate for build-to-rent projects where construction starts after May 9 from 2.5 to 4 per cent.
The meeting of federal, state and territory leaders also agreed to develop a plan to strengthen renters' rights and identify reforms to boost the housing supply.
The federal government's signature housing policy, the Housing Australia Future Fund - which it claims will deliver 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years - is yet to be established.
Legislation to set up the fund has stalled in the Senate because the government has so far failed to get the support its needs from the Greens and at least two crossbenchers to pass the bill.
The Greens have condemned the government's approach as inadequate and have instead called for a national rent freeze and direct government investment in housing.
The political brawl over the provision of social and affordable housing has come as official figures show the cost of building a house is easing but is still almost 30 per cent higher than it was two years ago.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show house construction input costs rose 1.6 per cent in the March quarter to be 11.4 per cent higher than a year earlier, driven by strong demand for labour and materials and high energy and transport charges.
But, in a more promising sign for those thinking of building a new home, annual growth in costs is slowing after climbing above 17 per cent in mid-2022.
Nonetheless, higher interest rates are still discouraging many prospective home buyers. Building approvals in February were down 31 per cent from a year earlier and although housing lending is picking up, it is coming from a low base and is being led by investors rather than owner-occupiers.
Markets tip the Reserve Bank of Australia board will leave interest rates on hold when it meets on Tuesday, but economists think the decision will be close and some expect at least one more hike in the current tightening cycle.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
