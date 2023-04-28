Times Past: April 29,1992

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported on Gough Whitlam pausing on those infamous steps and saying those infamous words.
Gough Whitlam stood on the steps of the old Parliament House on Tuesday, bathed in the sunlight of a glorious autumn day, and reflected on the last - and only - time he had spoken from there before, the report said.
It was of course the day of The Dismissal, November 11, 1975, when Whitlam was a very, very angry man, supported by a very, very angry crowd.
"Things change," he said poignantly, and more than once, in Tuesday's speech.
And indeed things do.
For the appearance was a happy, light-hearted affair: blatant, good-humored advertising for the launch of the Fred Daly Political Discovery Tour of Canberra, a Murray's bus tour of the "where's'' of some of the most dramatic political event of the last 50 years, commented on by the inimitable and irrepressible Fred Daly. A tour which, according to him, "includes all but John Brown's desk".
Mr Whitlam's characteristically regal presence there on The Steps smacked of all things sacred. The significance of this "homecoming" was lost on no-one, least of all the buses of tourists and confused locals. A new generation, whose history lessons were unexpectedly personified, shyly waited on the sidelines for autographs.
"It is 16 years since I last spoke at this spot," Mr Whitlam said, and the crowd fell silent. "I said then that nothing would save the Governor-General and I was right". The crowd, smaller than last time, cheered enthusiastically.
Raised in Canberra, he boasted he was the "only small town country boy who has become Prime Minister of Australia," and praised those who had made the nation's capital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.