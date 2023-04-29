Times Past: April 30,1980

On this day in 1980, The Canberra Times reported on a troubling member of the defence forces, a strong-willed Corporal Courage - an Australian wedge-tailed eagle.
If she could make it through the day without again falling foul of military law, F98765 Corporal Courage, of the Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment, just might be promoted to sergeant.
She had been in the Army since 1968, but according to a spokesman her lack of promotions had been entirely her own fault and due to "disciplinary problems".
Corporal Courage, whose enlistment card described her as 0.9 metres tall and with brown eyes, was a wedge-tailed eagle, the regimental mascot of the 2nd cavalry. She was reared from a fledgling by the CSIRO and given to the regiment in 1968.
Since that time she had been paraded on many occasions for absenting herself without permission, usually perching high in a tree at the army camp at Holdsworthy, NSW, and requiring her trainer to climb up and fetch her.
She had bitten officers, ignored generals and generally behaved in a thoroughly undisciplined way.
If she could refrain from making passing remarks (screeching) at a very VIP and particularly from attempting to nip at the governor-general of Fiji, she just might be considered sufficiently rehabilitated to warrant another stripe.
The impressive corporal was pictured on the front page perched on the shoulder of Corporal Shane Furnee displaying her impressive wingspan.
