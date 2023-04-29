The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 30,1980

By Jess Hollingsworth
April 30 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1980.
On this day in 1980, The Canberra Times reported on a troubling member of the defence forces, a strong-willed Corporal Courage - an Australian wedge-tailed eagle.

