Times Past: May 1, 1930

On this day in 1930, The Canberra Times reported on an historic wireless telephone call from Canberra to London between two prime ministers.
"It was wonderful; I heard every word, and Mr Ramsay MacDonald said that my voice was as clear as if it had been in the next room," said the prime minister (Mr Scullin) at the conclusion of his wireless telephone conversation with the British prime minister.
Mr Ramsay MacDonald spoke from No.10 Downing Street, London, and Mr Scullin from one of the Postal Department's rooms in Canberra. Mr Badenack, an English expert, who was engaged in making tests in Australia for some months, was in charge of the operations at the Canberra end - having got Mr MacDonald on the phone and introduced him to Mr Scullin. During his conversation, Mr MacDonald referred to the cricketers who had been practising hard at Lord's Cricket Ground. He warned Mr Scullin that England would do its level best to keep those Ashes.
Following this phone call, a secondary call took place between two war-time prime ministers. British prime minister Mr Lloyd George and his Australian counterpart Mr W. Hughes. After this conversation was completed, the telephone service was opened to the public.
