Times Past: May 1, 1930

Mr Ramsay MacDonald spoke from No.10 Downing Street, London, and Mr Scullin from one of the Postal Department's rooms in Canberra. Mr Badenack, an English expert, who was engaged in making tests in Australia for some months, was in charge of the operations at the Canberra end - having got Mr MacDonald on the phone and introduced him to Mr Scullin. During his conversation, Mr MacDonald referred to the cricketers who had been practising hard at Lord's Cricket Ground. He warned Mr Scullin that England would do its level best to keep those Ashes.