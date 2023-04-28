The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Body by Tuggeranong Parkway believed to be Shane Watson, last seen at a club in Tuggeranong a month ago

PB
Lanie Tindale
By Peter Brewer, and Lanie Tindale
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The body found in bushland is believed to be 33-year-old Shane Watson (pictured left). Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, inset supplied
The body found in bushland is believed to be 33-year-old Shane Watson (pictured left). Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, inset supplied

Police suspect the decomposed body of a man found in parkland alongside the Tuggeranong Parkway late on Friday morning was Shane Watson, who has been missing in the ACT since March 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.