Careful, Albanese risks losing the base if he keeps this up

Since being elected almost 12 months ago the Albanese government has done some excellent things including implementing an Integrity Commission, a 43 per cent emissions target, restoring funding for environmental projects and restoring common sense and mature relations with countries including France, our Pacific neighbours and China.
After a decade of dysfunction and pork barreling, it felt like a light had been switched on.
I'm aware that inheriting a trillion-dollar debt has made the design of the upcoming budget extraordinarily difficult but I hope the suggestions that there will be no increase in JobSeeker payments are wrong.
Governing is all about priorities and Labor ideology is allegedly about helping the vulnerable and providing a social safety net for those who need it. We've just paid $7500 a day to a senior US Navy "expert" for advice on AUKUS. I'm sure people on JobSeeker would be thrilled by that. I was also surprised to hear Jim Chalmers effectively parrot the Coalition mantra that the best form of welfare is a job.
Albanese has suggested that he wants to be the first PM not to break a promise. This must be the only reason he's persisting with the insanity of 250 billion in tax cuts for people who are generally doing OK. The Stage 3 tax cuts and the submarine deal are Morrison policies.
I voted Labor and for David Pocock. If Albanese keeps ignoring Labor's base he risks losing the support of Pocock and others. He's lucky Dutton is the opposition leader.
I assume Mario Stivala (Letters, April 27) is trying to make a semantic debating point in arguing there are similar consequences to both a building contract and the referendum going astray.
If so, it is still an invalid comparison on all fronts as I'm sure Mario well knows, yet he and others like him keep coming up with manufactured and inaccurate arguments.
I've no doubt Mario is an honest man, so how about he tells us the real reasons why he clearly doesn't want the referendum and the legislated Voice to Parliament to succeed. We might then have a more reasoned and fact-based debate all round.
Your editorial ("The strengths and weaknesses of age", April 28) says "... Mr Trump often doesn't tell the truth but he speaks those untruths very clearly". Here's one for you: How can you tell when a politician is lying? The answer of course is when he starts talking! At least Trump is sincere in his insincerity.
Undoubtedly there is much which must change if we want Australia Post to survive ("Australia Post faces existential crisis", April 28, p55).
I posted a letter to Melbourne the other day which cost $1.20. At the time I thought this was too little. I think it should be increased to $2. If we want a national postal service with all that goes with that we will need to pay a bit more. Those who think that is outrageous can test it by offering $2 to a grandchild and watch the reaction.
Mark Slater calls for Anzac Day to replace January 26 as Australia's national day (Letters, January 28). It is crucial both days continue to be observed separately, without detracting from each other.
One is a celebration, the other is a commemoration. As Anzac Day is sacred, interference is not negotiable.
Rabbit pie is our very favourite dish. However, wild rabbits cost $45 each at the Fyshwick market and you need two to make a pie.
A story in today's papers ("Rabbit operation to get underway", April 28, p12) tells us that the rangers are going to try to control our rabbit population by killing them using various methods. Could some way be found to kill them so that their meat they can be sold at a reasonable price.
