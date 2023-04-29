The Canberra Times
Careful, Albanese risks losing the base if he keeps this up

By Letters to the Editor
April 30 2023 - 5:30am
Since being elected almost 12 months ago the Albanese government has done some excellent things. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Since being elected almost 12 months ago the Albanese government has done some excellent things including implementing an Integrity Commission, a 43 per cent emissions target, restoring funding for environmental projects and restoring common sense and mature relations with countries including France, our Pacific neighbours and China.

