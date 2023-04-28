Sarah Riordan joined the Brumbies this year eager to mentor a promising crop of youngsters. On Sunday, the veteran is confident the group will make a statement on the big stage.
The Brumbies will face the Queensland Reds in a Super W semi-final at Concord Oval, the match following the first semi between the Waratahs and Fijiana Drua.
ACT have played Super W semi-finals in the past but have never progressed to the grand final. Sunday's clash provides a golden opportunity to do so against the team Riordan spent the last five years with.
The Brumbies have steadily built into the season and secured their place in the top four with a thumping 45-27 victory over the Western Force in Perth last Saturday.
Having pushed the Reds in round three and improved significantly since then, Riordan knows they have what it takes to progress to next week's decider.
"I'm feeling confident, the team's feeling confident," Riordan said. "It won't be an easy job, that's the part we do know. We're focused on playing tough and it's something we can accomplish. I'm excited we're here playing in a semi, it's an opportunity to hopefully go one more step to the final.
"If you watch the first game to the last, we've been improving and slowly finding our feet. We still haven't hit our peak yet, which is what you want heading into the semis."
The veteran will line up at inside centre on Sunday, outside emerging flyhalf Faitala Moleka. Captain Siokapesi Palu will start at outside centre, with Ash Bishop at fullback. Up front, prop Sally Fuesaina has been promoted to the starting side, with Grace Kemp to play No.8.
Riordan arrived at the Brumbies this year ready to embark on the next step of her rugby career.
A former Wallaroo who played the sport in the days before Super W, the 30-year-old has represented her country 10 times.
Riordan works for the Australian Defence Force and was based in Queensland during her five years with the Reds. She was recently relocated to Sydney and rather than join the Waratahs, opted to sign with the Brumbies and play a mentoring role for a youthful squad.
It's a position the centre has relished and her young teammates have benefited from having an experienced figure to turn to on and off the field.
"It's exciting to see how [the youngsters] go, how they react or adjust to players around them," Riordan said. "I'm still learning a lot from my teammates, some things on the field and off the field.
"The big thing I'm trying to mentor the girls is helping understand the mental struggle of rugby. Teams often don't focus on that, so getting around the girls, helping them understand stress, not taking too much on or overthinking things.
"It's exciting to be alongside young players who are learning. One of the best feelings is guiding them and being there for them when they need me."
