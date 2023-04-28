The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra artist Oliver Shepherd's portrait of conductor Jessica Cottis is an Archibald finalist

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
April 28 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Shepherd's portrait of Canberra Symphony Orchestra chief conductor Jessica Cottis is a finalist in the 2023 Archibald Prize. Picture supplied
Oliver Shepherd's portrait of Canberra Symphony Orchestra chief conductor Jessica Cottis is a finalist in the 2023 Archibald Prize. Picture supplied

A white baton, a luscious mane of hair and a vivid blue butterfly: these were the elements that came together to create a perfect - and perfectly unusual - portrait of a conductor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.