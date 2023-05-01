The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Follow your gut instinct when it comes to dating

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's no point forcing things once the ick arrives. Picture Shutterstock
There's no point forcing things once the ick arrives. Picture Shutterstock

Picture, you're at one of Canberra's many bars, enjoying a drink with someone who might be something more than a couple of dates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.