Picture, you're at one of Canberra's many bars, enjoying a drink with someone who might be something more than a couple of dates.
Everything is looking promising - conversation is flowing, you're both laughing at each other's jokes, and time just melts away - what was meant to be a one-hour date, turns into four. And then it happens. The ick.
Any possibilities of what could have been are dead in the water and it's back to the drawing board - or, dating app - again. And what's more, the person sitting opposite you doesn't even know it yet. And probably will never know exactly what it was that tipped them from a potential partner to another failed dating experience.
Of course, you had no control over it. Neither did they. It is just that inexplicable thing that seems to happen with dating more and more.
For those who are yet to be initiated into the world of the ick, it's a term coined by the TV show Ally McBeal for when your date does something, usually a relatively normal and minor thing, breaks the fantasy at the beginning of the relationship. It's an instant turn-off. So much so, you almost have a physical reaction as to how much you dislike this person. It's much more of a repulsion than doubting things will work out with someone.
And there is no way of turning things around after this discovery - particularly when it's early on.
It could be the way that they eat, the fact that they mispronounce certain words, or even that they chew gum. For me, it was a guy who spoke in a baby voice to his cat. It ruined cat-owning guys for me, forever.
Usually the more ridiculous, the more entertaining it is - for people outside of the relationship - which is why most sound like an episode of Seinfeld. The episode where Jerry is dating a woman who has "man-hands"? That's the ick.
It's also part of the reason that it has become a popular topic on social media. Who doesn't want to hear how some guy's toes looked like twisties and that's why things never worked out?
On TikTok alone, #ick makes up 2.4 billion views. And just last week a tweet by @Flawless_Cowboi calling out for people's funniest icks had 21.2 million views. I particularly liked the one who admitted her biggest ick was when a guy had to punch a hole in his Birkenstocks to buckle them tighter.
I know - it sounds ridiculous. The fact that someone has skinny feet shouldn't change anything. But also I can't sit here and say that it wouldn't have the same effect. Because you just never know. That's the point of an ick.
And why your first step is justifying why you should still see them - "They're so nice" and "You were so excited to see them before this happened" are pretty high up on the list of defences.
But you can't just go on being repulsed by someone. You either have to end things - which can be hard - or get over it - which is harder. Really, it's just this is a gut reaction that is impossible to ignore. A very intense gut reaction, but a gut reaction nonetheless.
There's no point forcing things. The ick never lies.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
