For those who are yet to be initiated into the world of the ick, it's a term coined by the TV show Ally McBeal for when your date does something, usually a relatively normal and minor thing, breaks the fantasy at the beginning of the relationship. It's an instant turn-off. So much so, you almost have a physical reaction as to how much you dislike this person. It's much more of a repulsion than doubting things will work out with someone.