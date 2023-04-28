Autumn Leaves Market this weekend

Celebrate autumn at the Autumn Leaves Market in Pearce this weekend.
Held by the Pearce Crafters, the market will be held in the Pearce Community Centre, in Collett Place.
It will be open on Saturday from 10am to 3pm and on Sunday from 10am to 1pm.
The bespoke autumn market will showcase the best of local and regional talent.
There will be everything from bird feeders to edgy T-shirts to unicorn bath bombs.
