It's been a vexed issue in Canberra for many years, and one that's clearly been put in the "too hard basket" for too long.
But the issue of how Canberra's traditional owners should be acknowledged can no longer be ignored.
At the very least, a crack has opened in the tightly shut lid on the Pandora's Box of complex familial and historical ties that bind together first inhabitants of the land on which the capital sits.
The news that the ACT government has reached a settlement with Ngambri custodians and will renew its Indigenous recognition policies is a welcome chance to open up discussion about a complex and nuanced issue.
In recent years, even something as overt as the routine Welcome to Country has featured a different approach from the ACT and Commonwealth governments, even within the same small city.
Commonwealth agencies, including national cultural institutions, routinely acknowledge both the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people, while ACT counterparts only mention the former.
This is despite years of determined lobbying by members of the House family, who have pointed out the name of their people, Ngambri, is directly referenced in the traditional origins of the capital's name - from Kambri, to Kamberri, to Canberra.
The ACT government has consistently maintained a "one-tribe policy", even while various states and territories include two or several First Nations groups as traditional custodians.
This has its origins in a policy adopted more than two decades ago, and has been contested more recently as more historical information has come to light about local Indigenous communities in the area before Federation.
Members of the Ngambri community have lobbied for a change that, they say, will only bring more recognition, rather than diminishing any one group.
On the face of it, it seems a laughably small concession to make, given the country's fraught and ongoing history of colonial oppression, to at least add a second group to routine acknowledgements.
But the issue has, clearly, never been that simple, and the news that the government must now undertake a review may be a relief, even to the government itself which is now forced to act.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, Indigenous Affairs Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith and Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury have openly acknowledged, via a statement on Thursday, the ongoing difficulties caused by the government's Indigenous protocols.
"The territory apologises to the plaintiffs, their witnesses, and other members of the Ngambri community for the hurt and distress which they have suffered," the statement said.
And elder Paul Girrawah House, who has led the movement for recognition, including launching action in the Supreme Court, says the government's acknowledgement has been a crucial first step.
"This is a really important turning point in the history of the ACT," he said. "There is no going back."
He's right - there is now forward momentum where previously, there was no movement at all. Nonetheless, no one in government would relish having to adjudicate such matters.
The move to correctly acknowledge Canberra's traditional custodians is a pivotal moment in our history. It is important for all of us. It should be done right, no matter how complicated and difficult that may be.
