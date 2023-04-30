The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Australia's wealth inequality at biggest level since World War II

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
May 1 2023 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers, right, will deliver his second budget on May 9. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Treasurer Jim Chalmers, right, will deliver his second budget on May 9. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Australia is more unequal now than it has been at any time in the past 70 years as wealth accrues to owners of properties and shares and wage earners increasingly miss out on the benefits of growth, a major study of demographic and economic trends shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.