Twiggy Forrest is a man on a mission.
That mission is, of course, primarily to make money. However, in doing so, his projects offer Australia a clearer pathway toward achieving its net zero by 2050 emissions reduction target.
And because of that, he's already showing more leadership than those the country have voted in.
The head of Fortescue at the opening of the Bango Wind Farm this week urged the federal government to stop subsidising the fossil fuel industry and invest more heavily in green energy. Particularly, green hydrogen.
"The diesel fuel rebate is sucking $10 billion out of the Australian economy which could go to schools, hospitals ... turning this country green," Dr Forrest said.
"We do not need any more fossil fuel projects. We don't need any Scarboroughs, Narrabris - they are just not required."
His comments coincided with the closure of the Liddell power station, which had been operating for more than 50 years and provided about 3 per cent of the national electricity grid's power in the past year.
The AGL Energy-owned site will be dismantled to make way for a large-scale battery. Options to build a hydrogen facility are also being explored.
But while there are promising steps forward on the path to net zero, the outlook is still grim.
Resources Minister Madeleine King earlier this month pledged coal and gas would be essential for Australia's energy security for decades.
In a speech to resources industry members, Ms King said the region relied on Australia's gas to decarbonise and natural gas would help Australia reach its net zero by 2050 emissions target.
The world doesn't have decades to wait.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest assessment in March implored governments to act now or never, warning average global temperature rises were already likely to surpass the critical 1.5 degrees celsius marker this century.
Dr Forrest agrees natural gas has a limited future but it should only exist until the government encourages green hydrogen to replace it.
"The world must move on to green hydrogen as quickly as possible and put up with natural gas in the meantime," he said. "It's not an excuse to keep it going. It's an excuse for poor leadership if we don't change."
A cynic would point out Twiggy's campaigning is self-serving. He stands to profit greatly from greater investment in his projects, as he once did making his fortune in fossil fuels.
But his gain is also Australia's. It's time those in government start to recognise it, too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.