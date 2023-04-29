The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Belconnen United Sharks beat Queanbeyan Blues in Canberra Raiders Cup

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated April 29 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belconnen United Sharks coach Zac Patch scored the match winner on Saturday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Belconnen United Sharks coach Zac Patch scored the match winner on Saturday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Three weeks into the season, Zac Patch looked around him to see who was ready to stand up and make a statement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.