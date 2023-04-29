Three weeks into the season, Zac Patch looked around him to see who was ready to stand up and make a statement.
The rain tumbled down, at times so hard the noise made it sound like the Seiffert Oval grandstand roof was about to collapse.
The Queanbeyan Blues kept coming, despite having one reserve left on their bench after a spate of injuries.
But Belconnen United Sharks player-coach Patch got his answer in a gutsy round three win. The Sharks withstood the Blues fightback and landed the killer blows their coach desperately wanted to see in a 28-10 win.
"The heavens opened up and I just said this is where we decide what the rest of our season is going to look like," Patch said.
"I know it's early, but when you get down in a tough game like that you can either go and hide, or rev up and have a dig.
"That was my message behind the posts when the Blues were coming and the boys really bought in.
"Competitions are won through the year, you can't just rock up and expect to win a grand final. You've got to build culture and have a backbone through the whole season."
On the first real winter day of the Canberra Raiders Cup season, the Sharks showed why they will be contenders this year.
They jumped out to an 18-0 lead against the undermanned Blues and looked to be hitting cruise control.
Then the rain really started to come down and it gave the Blues a newfound energy, striking back with tries to Tom Ruediger and Ernest McCarthy in the second half to threaten to steal the game.
That's when Patch, who only arrived at the Sharks halfway through the season and was thrust almost immediately into the player-coach job, went searching for some gumption.
First it was Darcy Leadbitter crashing over, then Patch dived over in so much water that it was almost like he was swimming.
"The pleasing thing was that we didn't go away from what we wanted to do. Maybe we did for 10 minutes, but we played our best footy for 60 of the 80 minutes and there's still room to improve," Patch said.
The Blues have done it hard since the start of pre-season training, struggling to get numbers and being forced to withdraw from the reserve grade competition.
It has put pressure on player depth and while the Blues started with 17 players, they were down to 14 for the final 30 minutes after three injuries.
Coach Simon Woolford is confident player numbers will increase in the coming weeks when some return from injury, but he also knows he faces a likely squeeze every week without a second grade side.
"When you give up 18 points at half-time it's pretty hard to catch up in those conditions," Woolford said.
"But our contact was poor early and they rolled up the field so the way we started was pretty disappointing.
"We were off from the start, they were good and we got what we deserved. Losing guys makes it difficult, but it's not the reason we lost.
"We've had a disrupted pre-season ... I always thought after the bye next weekend we'd be in better shape.
"In the first two weeks we only had 15 players. This week we had 17 but we don't seem to have much luck going our way. It's going to take time with us this season. I still think once we get everyone on deck, we'll be OK. We need to stay solid."
AT A GLANCE
BELCONNEN UNITED SHARKS 28 (Manase Kaho 2, Jacob Piper, Darcy Leadbitter, Zac Patch tries; Jake Beagley 4 goals) bt QUEANBEYAN BLUES 10 (Tom Ruediger, Ernest McCarthy tries;Adam Misios goal); WEST BELCONNEN WARRIORS 16 bt TUGGERANONG BUSHRANGERS 4; GOULBURN BULLDOGS 20 bt WODEN VALLEY RAMS 6.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
