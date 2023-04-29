The similarities are easy to see. The same tall build. The welcoming smile. The willingness to put their heads down and get the footy.
But Will Green says there's one massive difference between he and GWS Giants brother Tom - he considers football a hobby, not a career.
"He doesn't get too many times where he can come down and watch my games," 18-year-old Green said.
"So it was nice that he was here for my [debut last week] and present my jersey.
"Mum and dad have said they don't care what level we play at, as long as we play the way we can. It's more their influence. And for me, definitely a hobby. Not a long-term pursuit."
Teenager Green was one of the bright sparks for Eastlake in a big win against Gungahlin in slippery conditions, kicking a goal and playing strongly in the midfield in a 17.8 (110) to 8.8 (56) victory.
He is one of several Demons players who have made their debut in the opening three weeks of the AFL Canberra first grade competition as coach Damian Carmichael builds a squad he hopes will be a finals challenger.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
They have now won two of their first three games and have a crucial early-season break in fourth spot, with Eastlake and Gungahlin expected to spend the entire year jostling for a top-four berth.
Veteran Aaron Bruce led the way for Eastlake, booting six goals in the 54-point win at Gungahlin Enclosed.
Carmichael said his experience was going to be crucial in helping ushering a new generation, including Green who has made the leap from Marist to first grade this year.
"Aaron, [captain] Ben McGinness, Alex Wilson - those guys with experience will lead from the front. Aaron in particular, he leads by example," he said.
"We've got a lot of young players and we've turned over a lot of players. The young guys bring enthusiasm and energy, but they need guidance and support. They're learning how to navigate through that.
"With Will ... he performed his role perfectly well and today I thought he was exceptional. I had him and Aaron as our two best. We had to grind it out, and he gave us that. And he's a cracking kid.
"We know it wasn't going to be easy coming here and the big thing was not being complacent. We fell away at different points, but at half-time we made adjustments."
Gungahlin was up for the fight in the opening stages, but the Jets' inaccuracy in front of goal cost them dearly.
By the end of the first quarter the Demons had kicked six goals to the Jets' two despite having seven and six scoring shots respectively.
It was a disappointing effort after the Jets managed their first win last weekend, but coach Paul Azar was confident of a turnaround.
"I guess I'm so disappointed because our skill errors cost us the game," Azar said.
"Eastlake are a really quick side and we'd spoken about it, but they scored from our turnovers. I honestly thought we had a lot of the play but we couldn't put scoreboard pressure on.
"We have to look at our work rate post stoppage and rectify our skill errors. At the moment, we're back from the pack and we're chasing.
"That takes nothing away from Eastlake, but it's our responsibility to get better and we have to be accountable for our want to win games. It comes down to effort in the next couple of weeks. If it's not there we'll be chasing our tail too much."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.