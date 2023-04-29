The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jamal Fogarty golden field goal wins it for Canberra Raiders

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 29 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty celebrates his field goal in extra-time, to make it three wins in a row for the Green Machine. Picture Getty Images
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty celebrates his field goal in extra-time, to make it three wins in a row for the Green Machine. Picture Getty Images

No Canberra Raider on the field had kicked an NRL field goal. And it looked like it in regulation time as they missed one chance and failed to even look to take the kick on another.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.