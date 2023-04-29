No Canberra Raider on the field had kicked an NRL field goal. And it looked like it in regulation time as they missed one chance and failed to even look to take the kick on another.
But up stepped Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty in extra-time, the No.7 slotting it from directly in front to make it three wins in a row for the Green Machine.
They snuck home 31-30 over the Redcliffe Dolphins in Wagga Wagga on Saturday, getting some redemption for their round-two loss to the visitors up in Queensland.
The Dolphins did have legitimate grievances at the end, with a clear Hudson Young knock-on getting missed by the officials - but Raiders fans will no doubt say they were due from some luck from the whistle-blowers.
Redcliffe were lucky to keep 13 players on the field when Ray Stone was put on report for a lifting tackle on Albert Hopoate - the Raiders winger tipped completely upside down in the tackle.
Stone was put on report and will have a nervous wait to find out his fate from the match review committee and he also came off for a head injury assessment in the dying minutes.
Raiders winger Jordan Rapana was put on report for a late hit - and given some of the punishments dished out this year who knows what will happen there, despite there not appearing to be much in it.
The Dolphins also could lose former Raider Brenko Lee (hamstring), who was unable to finish the game.
The return of Rapana ignited the Raiders right-edge - he was part of a break down that side, before the Green Machine went across the other side for Croker to crash over through his old winger Brenko Lee.
It was Croker's first try in more than two years as he continued his comeback from knee and shoulder injuries - as he moved within five games of 300 NRL appearances.
There were some concerns for the Raiders co-captain, who finished the game with blood coming from his mouth after he put a shot on an opponent in the second half.
In a clear message of how hard Wighton intends to run for the rest of the season, the departing five-eighth split the middle of the Dolphins defence in half - off the back of a lovely ball from Corey Horbsurgh.
Rapana continued his energetic return from concussion, with some quick thinking near the sideline earning Canberra the ball back.
They went through the hands to Rapana and he brushed off Robert Jennings to score in the corner.
The Dolphins had been awful in possession, coughing the ball up almost every time - but eventually they held onto it.
Redcliffe centre Euan Aitken darted out of dummy half for a far-too-easy try from close range.
Then the Raiders were left ruing a loose put-down from Emre Guler with the tryline begging.
The visitors went straight down the other end and Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was away to make it a six-point game - despite the Raiders having 62 per cent possession.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart had made the call to give fullback Xavier Savage another week in the reserves, keeping his good mate Sebastian Kris in the No.1 jersey.
And Kris repaid the faith, showing the blinding pace that Savage's known for to split the Dolphins' right edge in two for a long-range try - giving the Green Machine a 10-point lead at half-time.
The Raiders looked to be doing everything right in the second half - Fogarty leading the team well around the field.
But Dolphins five-eighth Kodi Nikorima produced a break out of nothing and put away second-rower Connelly Lemuelu to make Raiders fans nervous.
Those nerves weren't helped when Lemuelu crashed over for his second in four minutes to level the scores with 18 minutes remaining in the game.
The Dolphins finished like a wet steam train not only last week against the Gold Coast Titans, but in their round-two win over the Green Machine.
But the Raiders steadied and Fogarty took advantage of a Jennings drop on his own bomb - skipping over after Corey Harawira-Naera had recovered the ball.
But the Dolphins kept coming and prop Jesse Bromwich crashed over from close to range to make it 30-all.
Fogarty had the chance to be the hero in regulation time, but couldn't kick the field goal in the final seconds.
But he stepped up in golden point to win it - straight after the home side were lucky to not have a knock-on call against them a couple of plays earlier.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 31 (Jarrod Croker, Jack Wighton, Jordan Rapana, Sebastian Kris, Jamal Fogarty tries; Croker 5 goals; Fogarty field goal) bt REDCLIFFE DOLPHINS 30 (Connelly Lemuelu 2, Euan Aitkin, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jesse Bromwich tries; Jamayne Isaako 5 goals) at Wagga Wagga. Referee: Peter Gough. Crowd: 10,445.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
