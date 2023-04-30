The Canberra Times
ACT ranks second-last in economic performance in latest CommSec report

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
May 1 2023 - 12:30am
ACT has ranked second-last in CommSec's State of the States report. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
The nation's capital has come in second-last on overall economic performance but is leading the country in housing finance, the latest report card from CommSec shows.

