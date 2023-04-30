The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Sam Szoke-Burke | A healthy environment is our right. Give us a bigger say in its future

By Sam Szoke-Burke
May 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights Council passed another resolution reaffirming the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.