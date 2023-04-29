ACT Policing have issued an appeal for public assistance to locate a missing 14-year-old boy.
Jaydon Brandon was last seen at his home in Duffy on Wednesday, April 26.
He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black pants and red shoes.
Jaydon is of Caucasian appearance with a slim build and light brown hair.
Police say the family holds concerns for his welfare.
Anyone who has seen Jaydon or who may have information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7415787.
