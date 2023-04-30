The Canberra Times
More rain on the way for Canberra as damaging winds forecast for South Coast

Lucy Bladen
Lucy Bladen
April 30 2023 - 10:30am
Canberra is set for more rain on Sunday, as parts of the South Coast have been warned of damaging winds alongside further rainfall.

