Canberra is set for more rain on Sunday, as parts of the South Coast have been warned of damaging winds alongside further rainfall.
The Bureau of Meteorology says Canberra could record up to 25 millimetres of rain on Sunday, with the chance of rain lessening by the evening.
It adds to a wet and wild weekend in the nation's capital with 36mm of rainfall recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday.
There have been some reports of storm damage in the capital over the weekend, the ACT Emergency Services Agency incident map shows.
Meanwhile, the South Coast has been lashed by rain and the NSW State Emergency Service has warned there is more to come.
A severe weather warning is in place for the coast between Nowra and Narooma.
Damaging winds are forecast to hit parts of the South Coast including Batemans Bay, Moruya Heads, Huskisson, Ulladulla and Narooma.
The NSW SES is expecting another busy day after already receiving more than 130 calls for help this weekend.
"The threat from this weather system has not yet passed," NSW SES state duty commander Nicole Hogan said.
"We are still seeing rain falls and while it will ease during the day, gale winds have been forecast for the Illawarra, Batemans and Eden coastal areas."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
