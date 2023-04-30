As a Tasmanian who has lived in Canberra for over 30 years I sympathise with those who wonder why Tassie is about to receive over $305 million in AFL stadium funding from the federal government but Canberrans have to endure sub-standard venues for our teams in national professional sport competitions.
Hobart and Launceston absolutely deserve the money; the AFL has snubbed Tasmania since the competition morphed from the VFL in the mid-1980s. However, Canberra also warrants similar largesse from the Commonwealth in partnership with the ACT government.
With so much available space at Bruce the AIS/Canberra Stadium precinct could be transformed into an elite level sporting and entertainment hub based around basketball, rugby league and rugby union. Manuka Oval is also a sub-standard facility for AFL and cricket and needs significant money invested.
What it will take is planning, courage and persistence from the ACT government. Andrew Barr needs to sit down with Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff for a few tips.
For Katy Gallagher to insist that money spent on national arts institutions should be enough for Canberrans is to ignore the transformative economic power of sport. Her recent messaging is a betrayal of the city that has created and nurtured her career. We now need her and Andrew Barr to lobby her colleagues to take the ACT seriously as a home of elite sport.
Otherwise, we won't see a new iteration of the Canberra Cannons, the Capitals will continue to be homeless, Brumbies and Raiders fans will have to settle for the broken down Canberra Stadium and the dismal Manuka Oval will remain a second-rate venue for cricket and AFL. That's not good enough for the national capital.
Dear Prime Minister,
Why did you approve the building of a football stadium in Tasmania? You have so much going for you, the support of the Australian people after 10 wasted years of neo-conservative government and you make a decision which, quite frankly, reeks of a "Morrisonism".
The community has so much pent-up demand for housing, pressure on budgets, totally inadequate welfare payments and you go and spend it on a football stadium. Anthony, if I may call you that, your mum and mine, God rest them, would not be very pleased. I expected better.
Anthony, with respect, this perpetuates the neo-conservative philosophy and behaviour of providing corporate welfare at the expense of basic needs of people. If the AFL want a stadium let the AFL and the private sector build it. I simply don't want my taxes being spent on circuses when we have families living in dreadful conditions. God I'm angry, Anthony.
I think we can all agree that the health care system is breaking, if not already broken ("ACT's poor health wait times highlighted in yet another report", canberratimes.com.au, April 28). From unacceptable wait times at emergency departments, similarly inordinate waiting times to see a GP or specialist, the obscene cost of a consultation and insulting Medicare rebate, it all paints a pretty bleak scenario.
We can only hope that the government's recent pre-budget announcement on health and pharmaceutical funding and incentives, including a $2.2 billion Medicare reform package, with a focus on access and delivery, will go some way to alleviating the disadvantage, inequity, financial pain and health care experience (both patient and health care provider) that the community is forced to endure. It could be a matter of life or death.
Thank you for your excellent editorial on Twiggy's support for clean energy projects ("Twiggy's gain is also Australia's. It's time the government recognises it, too", canberratimes.com.au, April 30). The closure of the outdated Liddell coal-fired power station, to be replaced by a big battery fuelled by wind and solar energy is a step in the right direction.
But the federal government's messaging on a timespan to reduce pollution levels, is misleading. Resources Minister Madeleine King claims coal and gas will be essential to our energy security for decades to come.
New coal and gas projects cannot be allowed to go ahead, if we are to stay below a dangerous 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming. When is Labor going to set a timeframe to end Australia's reliance on fossil fuels as an energy source?
Peter Broelman's cartoon featuring national cabinet discussing how to fund health (Broelman's view, April 30, p14) hits the Albanese government in its most tender and vulnerable spot. The "elephant in the room" is, of course, the nuclear-powered submarine project. The $368 billion cost of submarines that are already redundant could fund Australia's heathcare for many years. It's time to euthanise the elephant.
AGL faced considerable pressure from the former Federal Government to keep the Liddell coal-fired power station open for five years longer or sell it. But investing in batteries and renewables generation made more sense for the diversified energy company.
We will soon see how this pans out. It is evident, though, that governments can't always be relied on to judge things well in the midst of a complex energy revolution, that can be harnessed in the public's best interest, but not denied. That's why a national energy transition authority, to provide independent advice, and help protect the socio-economic needs of the most-affected workers and regions, is a timely idea.
The housing crisis in all its forms (rental/purchase) isn't going to be solved until governments, that is politicians be they ministers or backbenchers, state or federal, accept that it's their responsibility to solve it.
Governments need to bite the bullet and get back into building sufficient affordable government housing for rent and purchase and developing adequate supplies of building blocks. It's not the responsibility of developers nor of landlord investors to do these things.
Colin Mendelsohn's advocacy for nicotine vaping products ("Regulated properly, vaping can help us avoid a public health disaster", canberratimes.com.au, April 28) has the potential to undo decades of progress in smoking reduction.
The aerosol that users inhale and exhale from vapes (e-cigarettes) exposes themselves and bystanders to a toxic cocktail, including: nicotine; cancer-causing chemicals; volatile organic compounds; nano-particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs; flavourings such as diacetyl (a chemical linked to a serious lung disease); and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead.
According to the US Surgeon-General, the evidence supporting the effectiveness of e-cigarettes as an aid for quitting conventional cigarettes remains extremely weak for adults, and non-existent for youth. In Australia, young people who vape are three times as likely to take up smoking cigarettes. Don't allow the merchants of death to enslave another generation.
Twelve months ago, we were still burdened with a bombastic, smug and narrow-thinking federal government.
It had normalised crassness, opaqueness, lecturing at the public, and turning a convenient blind eye to mounting deficiencies in governance practices, such as the independent evidence of political rorting of grants programs, and creaking national cultural infrastructure.
Unfortunately, the Coalition parties' tendency to yap at the public has not abated much since then. While it might not be clear yet where some of the Labor government's pathways and actions to date will end up ("Making a difference or just noise?" April 29, p40), in general the opposition's performance keeps coming across as just noise. We are paying millions a year for an inward-looking group of individuals to produce this poor outcome.
A commenter published under the Readers' Panel survey (April 29, p39) said they were "not interested in full EV until it can tow my small caravan". Our Hyundai electric car tows our 2010 Jayco Flite camper trailer very easily.
The furthest I have towed in one day was 600 kilometres with two short stops for coffee or toilet or food and partial charging. There are EV options available from at least five brands with tow ratings around 1600 kilograms. Our car's battery can even provide off-grid power to our camper.
I read where the term "First Nations People" is a Canadian reference for their Indigenous people. I call our mob the "First Here People"; simple, true and easy. Let's use it.
Tucker Carlson is looking for a job. Senior policy adviser to Peter Dutton could be just the gig?
I wonder if Ian Pilsner (Letters, April 27) can claim anywhere near the same long experience of close-up observation of and reporting on politics and politicians as Jack Waterford.
As for claiming to accurately judge a politician's future capabilities on their maiden speech, I fear Ian is seeking to fill the late Barry Humphries' satirical shoes. Don't bother, possum.
No need for a referendum, Angelo Barich (Letters, April 27). Chapter VI, Section 121 of the constitution - "New states may be admitted or established" - covers the procedure for the creation of a Northern Australia (and an Australian Capital State!).
Silly me. I didn't realise that the Raiders were a one-man show.
I certainly won't miss the off-field escapades.
The Canberra Times reports ("Rabbit operation to get underway", April 28, p12) that Canberra has a rabbit problem. Coincidentally, the Raiders do, too.
Yes Minister Plibersek, "It's vital that we conserve our precious native plants" ("Botanic Gardens wishlist to get funded", April 27, p7).
It's also vital that we conserve our native fauna, including the dingo, and not, under the guise of calling them "wild dogs", justify dingoes being deliberately killed with 1080 poison in our national parks including Namadgi and Tidbinbilla in the ACT.
The Tassie stadium deal does not set a precedent for a Canberra stadium.
The ALP already has all the ACT votes.
Who might have anticipated that 2023 would herald the era where "chalk and talk", with their associated "school marm", might be cast into the dustbin of history, being rendered redundant by, market driven(?), social media Orwellian chat bots indoctrinating posterity with "acceptable" doublethink ("Schools could go remote", April 26, p1)?
The Prime Minister and NSW Premier attending a wedding where the guests include individuals of questionable character and the groom is a self-promoting radio jock should be seen for what it is: a cheap stunt to underpin political capital.
It degrades democracy and devalues our political system.
