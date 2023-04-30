It would be easy to think things just aren't going your way when you've braved horrendous conditions and a "shocking red card" leaves you undermanned - but Canberra Olympic had something else in store for this tale.
A torrential downpour forced Capital Football officials to postpone almost every National Premier League game slated for Sunday, with Tuggeranong United and Canberra Olympic the only sides to get on the park after scrambling to move the fixture from Kambah to Melrose's synthetic pitch.
Olympic prevailed 3-0 after a 10-minute blitz midway through the second half - but only after being made to play a man down in a call that divided opinion.
Luca Florez saw red for sending Luke Stevens to the turf in a challenge when the scores were locked at 0-0 in the 52nd minute - but Olympic responded in the best fashion imaginable.
"I didn't think it was a send-off offence, it was shocking. Anyway, that's the referee's decision. You're going to get some for you, you're going to get some against you, that's the way it is," Olympic coach Paul Macor said.
Nik Popovich was the first to strike. Olympic went from coast to coast before fleet-footed Popovich split four Tuggeranong defenders and beat the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper to open the scoring.
They needed less than two minutes to add their second, with Nathan Megic heading a superb Thomas James ball into the back of the net to leave Tuggeranong in a daze.
James wouldn't need a helping hand for his next free kick, bending the ball around the defence to score Olympic's third goal inside 10 minutes and add to an ultimately insurmountable lead.
"We made a few changes when we went one man down, by bringing Kofi [Danning] on, we were always going for the win obviously," Macor said.
"We've got a solid squad actually. We've got about 19 players, and to be honest, today we had five out. It works out well for us, having a big squad.
"It was an outstanding team performance. TJ [James] played really well, he led from up front. We've just got to regroup for next week, and then we've got [Australia] Cup Tuesday week, so we've got a few more games in front of us."
Men's first grade and under-23s matches between Canberra Croatia and the West Canberra Wanderers were postponed at Deakin Stadium, a day after the Cooma Tigers' clash with Gungahlin United had been rescheduled.
The O'Connor Knights could count themselves lucky, surging up the table after beating defending champions Monaro 2-1 on Saturday before the rain drowned fields across Canberra.
"I was just talking to my nephew and my brother, and the conditions to play on this synthetic probably suit both teams because it's wet. I'd rather play on the synthetic when it's wet, and not dry and hot. It held up really well," Macor said.
It was a similar story in Capital Football's National Premier League Women's competition.
Belconnen United and West Canberra went head to head at McKellar Park, with the Blue Devils running out 4-0 victors in a dominant outing.
Canberra Olympic's clash with ANU at O'Connor Enclosed Oval was dashed, so too Gungahlin United's game against the Canberra United Academy at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval.
Canberra Croatia had already continued their stellar form as they thrashed Tuggeranong United 4-1 at Kambah on Friday night.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
