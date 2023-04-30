The Canberra Times
Canberra property prices stabilise in April

Updated May 1 2023 - 6:58am, first published 3:00am
While house prices dropped in Canberra in April by 0.2 per cent, apartment prices actually rose.
Canberra property prices have stabilised in April, but still lag behind other capital cities where prices have gone up.

