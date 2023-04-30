A development application for the demolition of buildings at the Canberra Hospital to make way for a new Pathology and Clinical Support Building is open to the community for consultation.
The proposal fulfils a promise laid out in the ACT government's $52 million Canberra Hospital master plan to provide more modern and expansive pathology services.
Buildings 6 and 23 are to be demolished to make way for the new building, where it will join and work in conjunction with the new Critical Services Building - which set to be completed mid-way through 2024.
Minister for Health Rachel Stephen-Smith said the new Pathology and Clinical Support Building was a priority within the master plan.
She said considerations made around the location near the new Critical Services Building would further modernise the campus for health workers and their patients, making it easy for the two to work closely.
"This is the next stop in transforming the Canberra Hospital campus to ensure our dedicated teams can continue to provide high-quality care to support the health of our region," she said.
"The ACT government is committed to healthcare that puts patients first, creates a safe environment for our staff with more opportunities for professional development, and provides the right facilities to meet the future health needs of the ACT and surrounding region.
"This important new building will provide a state-of-the-art facility for staff whose work behind the scenes is vital to delivering health care in our hospitals and community facilities, enabling the modernisation and expansion of pathology services."
The new building will have direct access onto Hospital Road, and internal access to the Critical Services Building for specimen transport.
The demolition is expected to get underway in late 2023 to allow current staff appropriate time to be relocated.
Consultation is open until May 18 this year.
The master plan was created to ensure Canberra Hospital could service the population for the next 20 years.
Its major goal of modernising the campus includes improvements to open spaces, parking, public transport, accessibility and convenience for patients.
"The demolition of Buildings 6 and 23 to make way for the new Pathology and Clinical Support Building is a significant step in further improving hospital services for Canberrans," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
