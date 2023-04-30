The Canberra Times
Demolition proposal for more modern pathology building at the Canberra Hospital open to public

By Sara Garrity
May 1 2023 - 5:00am
The new Pathology and Clinical Support Building was a priority in the master plan, according to Minister Stephen-Smith. Picture by Karleen Minney
A development application for the demolition of buildings at the Canberra Hospital to make way for a new Pathology and Clinical Support Building is open to the community for consultation.

