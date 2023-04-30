Questacon is set to receive an extra $60 million in funding from the federal government.
Science Minister Ed Husic said the funding would help to secure Questacon's future and ensure Australians can visit the "iconic national institution for generations to come".
The money will go towards critical property upgrades for visitor safety, new interactive experiences for visitors and national science and technology programs.
The funding is ongoing and will provide an extra $15 million per year beyond the budget forward estimates.
Mr Husic said Questacon played an important role in the government's aims to widen the pipeline of talent in the science and technology sectors and reach 1.2 million technology-related jobs in the country by 2030.
"It is no secret we need more kids pursuing STEM careers. Inspiring the next generation of scientists is critical to Australia's future," he said.
"A school visit to Questacon is a rite of passage for so many Aussie kids and seeing science brought to life can be the spark that ignites a lifelong passion for science."
The funding for Questacon follows the announcement of the $535 million funding boost for other national institutions, announced by the Commonwealth last month.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced $535 million for the nine national collecting institutions last month, which included the National Gallery of Australia, the National Library of Australia, the National Museum of Australia and the National Portrait Gallery of Australia.
Mr Husic will officially announce the funding on Monday alongside Finance Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher.
"The Albanese Labor government is cleaning up the mess left behind by the previous government and providing ongoing funding to Canberra's national institutions after a decade of neglect," Senator Gallagher said.
"Questacon is a much-loved attraction in the national capital and it's important that it receives long-term sustainable funding so it can continue education and entertaining visitors into the future."
The federal budget will be handed down on May 9.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
