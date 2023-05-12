A French soprano married to a Danish violinist-conductor produced 10 children, six of whom became professional singers. Six is half as many again as the gifted offspring in the Bronte family, even counting Branwell. One daughter, Frances, became a prima donna based in Vienna, while her niece, Frances Alda, sang at the Met in New York for decades. For fans of song and opera, Neill offers alternative heroines to Nellie Melba, who has - fairly or not - has appropriated the dominant place in most accounts of early Australian song.