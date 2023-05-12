The Canberra Times
Review

The Simonsens of St Kilda: A Family of Singers by Roger Neill review - A story worth telling, but in fewer words

By Mark Thomas
May 13 2023 - 12:00am
Roger Neill's first justification for exhuming the stories of a family of musicians based in St Kilda more than a century ago sets the bar high. Neill contends that no musical family "has been so extensive, or so long-lasting", citing the Simonsen's performances "across five continents and over a hundred years".

