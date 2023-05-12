Roger Neill's first justification for exhuming the stories of a family of musicians based in St Kilda more than a century ago sets the bar high. Neill contends that no musical family "has been so extensive, or so long-lasting", citing the Simonsen's performances "across five continents and over a hundred years".
A French soprano married to a Danish violinist-conductor produced 10 children, six of whom became professional singers. Six is half as many again as the gifted offspring in the Bronte family, even counting Branwell. One daughter, Frances, became a prima donna based in Vienna, while her niece, Frances Alda, sang at the Met in New York for decades. For fans of song and opera, Neill offers alternative heroines to Nellie Melba, who has - fairly or not - has appropriated the dominant place in most accounts of early Australian song.
Neill has been a rock musician, founding director of a Centre for Creativity, and co-producer of a set of "Australian Singers on Record", starting with Melba and concluding with Joan Sutherland. The threshold problem in his history is finding ways to convey to the reader how good the two Franceses actually were. Scratchy, staged recordings offer the best clues.
Otherwise, an author is necessarily reliant on refining a taxonomy of musical talent from second-hand commentary. Such material may provide hints - albeit sometimes biased, second-hand ones - about clarity of diction, phrasing, ovations, range and pitch of voice, emotional depth and collaboration with other performers. In the case of Frances Alda, those partnerships included Caruso, Gigli and Toscanini.
It would be unfair to both the Simonsens' achievements and Neill's research to note that a reader needs to wade through a good deal of fairly turgid family chronology before reaching the true international artist, Frances Alda. One interlude, when the family set up as a touring opera company, with gigs extending out to gold-mining communities, deserves more attention in its own right. Presumably hard-bitten folk digging or panning for gold would have been a bit too impatient to sit through Wagner's "Das Rheingold".
Neill subjects each member of the family to detailed, intense scrutiny. He appraises their teachers, repertoire, affairs and tours, often with a level of attention which readers may not match. The various offspring are followed assiduously, through peritonitis, poor intonation, a spell in Folsom prison and the recording of Puccini operas on the wireless. Even the most successful, Frances Alda, suffered a few setbacks. After listening to a rehearsal for La Scala, Toscanini inquired which language she was singing in.
