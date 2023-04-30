It may be time to say goodbye to the 22-degree cloudless, blue-sky days, with the weekend's rain seemingly marking a change in temperature that will likely stick around for a while.
Four consecutive days across the previous weekend to Monday recorded maximum temperatures of 21 degrees, reaching 22 on Tuesday and allowing Canberrans to make the most out of the outdoor Anzac Day commemorations.
But the cold mornings sprinkled throughout the past week may have hinted that a change in weather conditions was just around the corner.
By 5pm on Sunday, Canberra had recorded a total of 36mm of rain at the airport and 35.2mm in Tuggeranong.
The forecast for Monday will provide some limited rain relief, with a maximum of 15 degrees expected and a medium chance of showers.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 18, and a small amount of rain will possibly return on Wednesday, reaching a maximum of 16 degrees.
The remainder of the week is set to be rain free, with Thursday predicted to reach a maximum of 16 and both Friday and Saturday expected to reach no higher than 15 degrees.
While those temperatures might sound like a good transition into the colder days, the minimum for Thursday is expected to fall all the way down to one degree, and Friday and Saturday forecasts both predict a minimum of zero.
As such, there is a chance of morning frost from Thursday to Sunday.
Sunday will close the week with the coldest maximum temperature of all of the seven days, reaching just 13 degrees, and a minimum of one.
Stay warm; winter is coming.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
