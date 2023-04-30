The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Photos

Canberra grassland earless dragon now critically endangered, five others endangered in the ACT

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 1 2023 - 8:27am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra grassland earless dragon is now critically endangered. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Canberra grassland earless dragon is now critically endangered. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Several species have been added to the ACT threatened species list, with others being updated to align with the Commonwealth listings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.