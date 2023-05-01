It is disappointing and frustrating that Darryl Johnston ("The real polluters", Letters, April 29) has not looked at the latest research into the relative air pollution from major sources. If he had bothered to look at the report from the University of Melbourne (quoted in my letter of April 25) and comments from the Royal College of General Practitioners he would have found that the data from the National Pollution Inventory does not include at least one of the major pollutants from vehicles - nitrogen dioxide. This radically reduces the comparative percentage of pollution from wood heaters.