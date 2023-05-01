The Canberra Times
Jon Stanhope's National Arboretum vision a jewel in Canberra's crown

By Letters to the Editor
May 2 2023 - 5:30am
Former chief minister Jon Stanhope at the arboretum. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
I well remember the controversy and heated arguments about then-chief minister Jon Stanhope's insistence on creating a large multi-species arboretum on the eastern slopes of Dairy Farmers Hill ("'It was a rocky road': celebrating 10 years of icon many opposed", May 1).

