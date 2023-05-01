I well remember the controversy and heated arguments about then-chief minister Jon Stanhope's insistence on creating a large multi-species arboretum on the eastern slopes of Dairy Farmers Hill ("'It was a rocky road': celebrating 10 years of icon many opposed", May 1).
Many Canberrans, including me, thought the idea was crazy. How could all those exotic tree species survive on lean and mean rocky soil in an area beset by scorching summer and freezing winter temperatures? Even if much - even all - of it survived, what would be its function? Would anyone actually go there and look at the different trees? Would it become a fire hazard almost as bad as the former pine plantation?
We doubters have all proved utterly wrong and I, for one, now see Jon Stanhope as an inspired visionary.
Julian Cribb ("Why do we persist with nation-states?", April 30), is painting a rather dire sounding picture of the world's future.
As I'm vintage 1944, I'm not looking that far into the future. However, I agree with most of his observations. Governments are slavishly doing the bidding for large corporations, being bribed by "lobbyists". In this way governments are self-destroying. Our current government is no exception. They have an opportunity to make a mark and ignore the corporate lobbies. But pussyfooting so as not to upset the apple cart will work to the advantage of these corporations, who will soon overrun our legal governments.
The report ("Call for better awareness", April 30) on assistance dogs was very timely, stressing, as it showed the need for greater public awareness and acceptance of the role of assistance/therapy dogs in the wellbeing of many in our community. Recently, an elderly woman booked a taxi for the following day for herself, her registered therapy dog and me as a supportive friend to take her to an 11am appointment at the Canberra Hospital. We were waiting on time at the main entrance to a retirement village complex. Time passed and no taxi.
Repeated calls to Elite Taxis resulted in no taxi, although messages implied efforts were being made. Just after 11am, a taxi pulled up returning a passenger home. The driver agreed to take us to the hospital . In conversation with him, it was revealed that on the roster of taxi drivers, any of these can indicate that they will not accept dogs in their cars.
Presumably, as independent operatives, this is their right. Taxi companies, nevertheless, could make it clear that, in line with the current law regarding access to all facilities for people living with a disability, this is unacceptable.
There seems to be no doubt that Australia is in a housing crisis, and on all sides we hear calls for governments to do more about it. But there are substantial factors preventing Australian governments from doing more than a few bandaid measures. The ALP defeat in 2019 has left the ALP timid and fearful of any confrontation over this issue.
And there are financial risks. Recent failures of two US banks (Silicon Valley, Signature) and the reported difficulties of a third (First Republic) will make the Australian federal government super sensitive to bank health. But any successful attempt to lower the price of Australian dwellings might leave many owners with mortgage debts greater than their equity. That could mean bankruptcies and forced sales which could leave Australian banks with a lot more bad debts than they're prepared for. No government would want to be responsible for that.
So we shouldn't be surprised by government inaction. Frankly, I doubt whether any Australian political party has the will to tackle it.
A successful "Yes" referendum for the Voice will make absolutely no difference for the hugely vast majority of Australians. Certainly there will be no disadvantage, no cost, and no negative change to daily life and wellbeing.
Instead, "Yes" voters may take pride in being on the better side of history, and may have the satisfaction of generosity (even costing nil) from an act of the sort of goodwill for which we are renowned. So let's vote "Yes", thank you.
In the article ("Australia at risk of losing billions in energy race", April 29), Andrew Forrest is quoted "Diesel fuel rebate is sucking $10 billion out of the Australian economy". This is factually incorrect. In 2021-22 excise on petrol and diesel brought into the government coffers $18.26b. Against this $6.89b was rebated to business end-users, mostly for off-road use in agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining and some to heavy vehicle operators to create a 'notional' road user charge.
All very complex, but as I see it fuel excise sucked a net $11.71 billion out of the Australian economy for the benefit of the government. The rebate did not.
I wonder if it is Mr Forrest's intimation that there should be no rebates of fuel excise on diesel used by farmers, fishermen and others such as back-up generators for hospitals and shopping centres? Fuel excise would then become a de facto carbon tax on liquid fuels.
If this is Mr Forrest's idea then the aviation industry should pay the 46c/litre excise as motorists do instead of the paltry 3.556c/l they currently pay. Such a change might be enough to fund fixing Medicare for the benefit of all.
Our PM Albanese recently states "there's been a pandemic" so decides it's OK to increase immigration this year to 400,000. Why? We are flat out building on every available piece of land, whether in our cities or extending into outer edges of our fertile land. Building materials are still in short supply. Vegetable and flower businesses are disappearing.
Houses in most cities are cheek-to-jowl with no room to even plant a tree.
We are short of needs, whether to see a doctor or receive hospital services as hospital operative lists grow. Many aged care facilities are closing.
In my humble opinion we have enough to cope with, with our present population needs. Please lower the immigration intake.
It is disappointing and frustrating that Darryl Johnston ("The real polluters", Letters, April 29) has not looked at the latest research into the relative air pollution from major sources. If he had bothered to look at the report from the University of Melbourne (quoted in my letter of April 25) and comments from the Royal College of General Practitioners he would have found that the data from the National Pollution Inventory does not include at least one of the major pollutants from vehicles - nitrogen dioxide. This radically reduces the comparative percentage of pollution from wood heaters.
In recent internationally peer-reviewed estimates of the "health and economic impacts of air pollution, using both NO2 and PM2.5, over two-thirds of premature deaths were attributed to motor vehicles."
The previous research quoted by the ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment comparing emissions has become misleading because such a significant source of health damage from vehicles has been missing.
Any report on air quality that essentially ignores vehicle emissions is not adequate for informing government decisions. How have vehicle emissions fallen off the radar? Could it be that the vehicle and fuel industries have more clout than the wood heating industry?
There is little value in attacking wood heating while standards for invisible fuel emissions from ACT vehicles continue to be among the weakest in the world.
Australian-born Princess Mary is definitely moving with the times. Her choice of bike-riding, a healthy, planet-friendly form of transport, cements her appeal as the "Queen of green" ("Mary's helmet a climate statement", April 29). On the same day that the Liddell coal plant closed and we learnt that renewable energy is driving down wholesale energy prices, Princess Mary appropriately contributed to discussions about Australia's clean energy transition.
She also raised awareness about the terrible climate impacts our Pacific Island neighbours are experiencing. Now seems time to take the Princess' lead and drive emissions down by pedalling faster, ever faster, toward a clean, healthy net-zero world.
The analysis in David Polkinghorne's column ("'Reasonability' says Jack Wighton contract should be centre of attention", April 29) is becoming boring. You lot keep saying: "There's no suggestion the Rabbitohs have done anything wrong." Yet you keep harping about it. Bless you.
Maybe it is time you gave us public a break and start looking inward, perhaps at the Raiders themselves, to find your answer?
With Canberra's grassland earless dragon now classified as critically endangered, it's time to stop the annual slaughter in the name of conservation. For the last 15 years, our kangaroos have been persecuted on reserves to protect the grassland earless dragon. Kangaroos are not the problem and never have been.
My fantasy is that the bureaucrats working for the ACT's Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate are non-literate, thereby replacing their keyboards with shovels and doing some much-needed weeding in the totally neglected southside nature reserves. While weeding they can also get a more accurate count of the number of kangaroos.
A suggested slogan for Canberra Liberals at next ACT election: "Bury the Ratt and Raze the Barr."
Last season, the Raiders won two of their first eight games, five of their next eight, seven of their last eight and one elimination final. This season they've won four of their first eight. I smell a premiership coming on.
"If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear," they say. Research by the Centre for Public Integrity shows that compliance with Senate Production Orders (a tool which allows the senate to order the production of government documents) has declined from a high of 92 per cent in the 1993-96 Parliament to a record low of 20 per cent under the Albanese government. One can only wonder what they have to fear.
Australia should cease giving Ukraine military support, as should the West. It seems unprincipled to abandon a democracy and callous to desert the Ukrainian people, but on balance it's in our overall interests, and avoids an escalation.
The RAAF is currently retiring a number of its F/A-18 fighter jets in favour of the F-35 and super hornet aircraft. Ukraine desperately requires modern fighter jets to recover territory occupied by Russia. Now would be a good time for Australia to show how sincere we are in defending democracy by immediately transferring the F/A-18s that are not in use to Ukraine.
Disinformation, misinformation, online abuse, hate speech - Natalie Vikhrov ("Misinformation warning for Voice" Forum, April 29) tells us it's coming from only one direction without citing a single instance.
Andrew Barr's land tax is one reason why rent is so high. He should remove it and legislate the lowering of the rent accordingly. Another drawback is that some people only rent out to new Australians who are easily hoodwinked and are subjected to illegal practices like paying a bond which is never lodged with the bond board.
