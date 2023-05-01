A federal government minister is set to accuse the United States of undermining the international rules-based trading system amid concerns stalling globalisation is hampering growth and harming national prosperity.
Assistant Minster for Competition and Treasury Andrew Leigh is due to use a speech to a South Korean university to take aim at the US over its decision to veto the appointment of new judges to the World Trade Organisation's international trade dispute resolution body - a position he will claim is hurting the interests of both Australia and South Korea.
"The United States' decision to veto the appointment of new judges has caused the WTO Dispute Settlement Body to lose its quorum to adjudicate appeals of trade disputes," Mr Leigh is expected to say.
"This blocking stance, which began under the Trump administration, has been harmful to the international rules-based trading order. It would be better if the United States was to lift its veto.
"A fully functioning WTO, an effective Dispute Settlement Body and a new global trade deal are all in the interests of medium-sized economies such as Australia and South Korea."
Mr Leigh is set to make his remarks in a speech at Yonsei University in Seoul before representing Australia at a series of Asian Development Bank meetings in Incheon.
The meetings will take place amid increasing concern about threat to global trade and growth from rising isolationist tendencies in many countries.
The International Monetary Fund has warned fragmentation of the trading system could slash global output by 7 per cent and the ADB has flagged concern about potential harm from food and energy export bans and restrictions.
READ MORE:
Dr Leigh said Australia would pay a high price if countries increased barriers to trade and investment.
He said exports comprised about one-fifth of national income and living standards had been highest during periods of economic openness.
"International trade and investment is critical to Australia's economy. It creates jobs and prosperity. It opens up opportunities for Australian businesses to expand," he said.
Dr Leigh's concern has been echoed by the Business Council of Australia.
In a submission to a parliamentary inquiry into making the economy more competitive and dynamic, the council said the country had "benefited greatly" from its increasing integration into the global economy during the 1980s and 1990s but the process had stalled since 2000, coinciding with a period of sluggish productivity.
Reflecting this stagnation, foreign investment had slowed and Australia was now a net exporter of capital, the BCA said.
"Australian firms now invest more in the United States than United States firms invest in Australia," it said.
In its submission to the inquiry, the Productivity Commission repeated its call for tariffs on imports to be cut, or axed altogether.
Chair of the committee inquiry, Labor MP Daniel Mulino, said there was "substantial evidence " Australia's economy had become more concentrated, with significant consequences.
"Less competition is associated with higher prices, fewer new businesses, less consumer choice, lower quality, less innovation and, ultimately, fewer jobs and less growth," Dr Mulino said.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.