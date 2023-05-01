The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Icon Water given green light to raise sewerage and water prices

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
May 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra water bills are going up. Picture by Graham Tidy
Canberra water bills are going up. Picture by Graham Tidy

Customers in the ACT can expect to pay an additional $72 on their water bill for the year starting July 1, following an agreement allowing Icon Water to raise its service fee more than 6 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.