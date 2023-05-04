The Canberra Times
What's on in the Canberra arts scene from May 6, 2023

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 12:00pm
Katie Hayne's series of new works documents Canberra's changing urban places. Picture supplied
New at M16 Artspace 

On Thursday, May 11 at 6pm will be four new exhibitions. Canberra Art Workshop's On Show 2023 - Transition provides an opportunity to represent the transitions artists go through, including the transitions occurring and affecting them in the world today. Katie Hayne's Dream City Demolition presents a series of new works documenting Canberra's changing urban places through painting and installation. In capturing Canberra's dynamic landscape, Hayne draws attention to the materiality of places and questions the environmental impact of concrete and urban renewal. Katherine White's Drift showcases a series of cyanotypes on paper, exploring the sensation of uncertainty induced by climate change, particularly through first-hand experiences with bushfires. And Jess Dabro's Dog Birthday Party aims to bring joy and wonder to viewers of all ages. The exhibitions are on until June 4. For more information, see: m16artspace.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

