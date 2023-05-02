The school's first fete since 2018 is on Saturday from 10am to 3pm in Wheeler Crescent, Wanniassa. There will be amusement rides (an all-day wrist band is $30) and lots of stalls including plants, cakes, clothes, books, pick-a-pots and homemade items. Live performers will entertain attendees throughout the day. There will be Mother's Day hampers for sale as well as lots of market stalls to wander through so you can select something special for Mum. If you're hungry and/or thirsty there will be coffee and lots of food choices including chip on a stick, bacon and egg rolls, sausage sandwiches, falafel kebabs and Goodberry's to round it off. There will also be face painting, glitter tattoos, crazy hair and fairy floss. It is the first fete since 2018 and the community is very excited.

