The school's first fete since 2018 is on Saturday from 10am to 3pm in Wheeler Crescent, Wanniassa. There will be amusement rides (an all-day wrist band is $30) and lots of stalls including plants, cakes, clothes, books, pick-a-pots and homemade items. Live performers will entertain attendees throughout the day. There will be Mother's Day hampers for sale as well as lots of market stalls to wander through so you can select something special for Mum. If you're hungry and/or thirsty there will be coffee and lots of food choices including chip on a stick, bacon and egg rolls, sausage sandwiches, falafel kebabs and Goodberry's to round it off. There will also be face painting, glitter tattoos, crazy hair and fairy floss. It is the first fete since 2018 and the community is very excited.
In Beth Henley's award-winning black comedy, the three Magrath sisters are together in their hometown of Hazelhurst, Mississippi, for the first time in a decade. Lenny, the eldest, never left. Meg pursued the spotlight, but found spirits. And Babe, the youngest, has just been arrested for the murder of her abusive husband. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface as the sisters reckon with their actions. Canberra Repertory Sociery's production, directed by Karen Vickery, is on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until May 13, 2023. See: canberrarep.org.au
The festival continues with a range of different music styles at various venues. Among this weekend's highlights are, on Friday, May 5, C15 Magic Eight at the Fitters Workshop at 7.30pm. The concert features Schubert's 1824 Octet, combining five string players with three winds, Stravinsky's Octet for wind instruments and Danish composer Per Norgrad's Wie ein Kind (Like a Child), sung by the eight voices of Luminescence Chamber Singers. See: cimf.org.au
Subtitled One Night at the Disco, this show recreates the magic of the 1970s for the nostalgic and the curious with songs like Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland. It's on at the B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall) on Sunday, May 7 at 7.30pm. See: theq.net.au
Billed as The Resurrection Tour, this show brings acts from the vault of the Melbourne show - live rock music, sultry burlesque, fancy costumes and razor-edged comedy. It's on at the Canberra Theatre at various times from Thursday to Saturday. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
