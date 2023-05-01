The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Crying pharmacists obscure true reality of poverty in Australia

By David Crosbie
Updated May 2 2023 - 6:36am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cost of living pressures will dominate this month's federal budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.