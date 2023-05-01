Crying pharmacists obscure true reality of poverty in Australia

Cost of living pressures will dominate this month's federal budget.
The government's narrative will be framed by new measures to ease the financial burdens on families and the opposition's critique will highlight the government's failure to do so.
Lobby groups will, as always, praise or condemn the budget depending on their own self-interest, but they too will try to reference cost-of-living pressures.
We know low wage growth, rising inflation and successive interest rate hikes have put enormous economic pressure on many Australian families, but there is a bigger and more profound problem confronting Australia, and it is not a recent phenomenon.
Over the last 40 years inequality in Australia has been growing.
Put simply - the people who own things are getting richer, and the people who don't own things are getting poorer.
In Australia, our housing, healthcare, transport, education now all operate on a two-tier system - those with money do well out of the system, those without money struggle.
The economic figures tell a consistent story. The share of economic growth going to the bottom 90 per cent of Australians has dropped from around 50 per cent in the 1980s to under 10 per cent in the last few years.
The lived experience of those struggling to feed, house, educate and transport their families tells an even more compelling set of stories.
It is partly about age - the younger are poorer, partly about postcodes - the regions are poorer, and partly about birthright - rich kids tend to become rich adults.
The rich protect their wealth by exercising political and economic power. Listening to rich pharmacy owners complain this week about a loss of income if we allow people in need of medicines to access a two-month supply has provided a real world lesson in entitlement.
The government already gives every pharmacy owner almost $1 million a year for each pharmacy they own before they write a single script or sell a single plastic bottle of FatBlaster Platinum. But that is not enough.
Apparently the government is responsible to ensure pharmacy owners keep getting even richer.
Never mind the wellbeing of people who cannot afford a new prescription every month for the same medication they have been taking for years.
The Pharmacy Guild, which represents pharmacy owners, can spend millions of dollars defending their incomes, and they do. The poor do not have the same capacity to provide their voice to Parliament, no expensive lobbyists, fancy dinners, tickets to corporate boxes at sporting and entertainment venues, offers of lucrative employment options for politicians and their families.
When the Community Council for Australia brought 60 charity leaders together to talk about the Australia we wanted to live in and how we could all contribute, one of the essential values we agreed to prioritise was fairness.
We all wanted to live in a fair Australia. And the measure we agreed gave us the best indication of fairness was the level of inequality. A more equal society is a fairer society.
In preparing to deliver its first full budget, the Albanese government has already announced some steps to reduce inequality; allowing those who rely on medication to access two months supply with one script, continuing to exercise price controls over gas, reducing the cost of childcare.
These measures may be small in terms of our national budget, but they matter to those on the economic survival borderline.
There is so much more a government committed to a fairer Australia could do. And so much they are afraid to do because the rich and powerful will not allow them to, or because a policy-barren opposition might find an electoral foothold in the angst of the outraged mega rich.
It makes sense, for instance, to have a form of inheritance tax on estates worth more than $10 million with appropriate carve outs for family farms and other entities. Unlike the US, Canada, the UK, Australia has no estate duties, ever since Joh Bjelke-Peteresen abolished them in 1979 to attract cashed-up southern retirees to Queensland, and all the other states ended up matching him.
It makes sense for companies generating super profits from our resources to pay higher taxes. It makes sense to increase JobSeeker and to not offer tax cuts to the wealthy.
There is some optimism that the Albanese government will build on decisions it has already announced and invest in the communities who most need support.
I am hoping the Albanese government will back the charities and NFPs who hold our communities together despite growing inequality. These groups work to build a fairer Australia. And when it comes to what matters and what should be measured in the federal budget, I think fairness is a very good starting point.
