"Tell me," she pressed. "There's a rumour going around that you're thinking of running for parliament."
"Nonsense," I shot back. "Nothing could be further from the truth."
A doyenne of the local Liberal Party, which had dominated the place for years, she was convinced this blow-in from the big smoke was too opinionated, too sceptical and altogether too strident with their words, to have their sights set on journalism alone. And she was sure I'd hitch my wagon to Labor.
It took some years - and equal damnation of the faltering Howard government and the rotten Labor regime in NSW - to convince her I meant what I said. That it's far more worthwhile keeping the bastards honest than becoming a bastard oneself.
Now, more than ever, the need to hold government to account is paramount, especially in this country, where the demoralised opposition struggles with finding the right battles to fight.
As we approach the first anniversary of the election of the Albanese government, there is plenty of accounting to do. The small target strategy which saw Labor creep over the line last May, with its primary vote diminished, has evolved into a small target government, to the disappointment of many Australians who've never done it so tough.
Much of the apparent timidity cannot be helped. The government has inherited a mountain of debt. It has also inherited post-pandemic circumstance in the form of inflation and skills shortages. While it's stepped in to cap the price of gas, regarded as an essential, it's done sweet bugger-all to tame the soaring cost of housing, by far the biggest source of inflationary pressure.
No wonder, then, the PM was met with a loud reception in Tasmania on the weekend when he dropped in to announce a $240 million federal contribution towards an AFL stadium and urban renewal project, with some affordable housing, in Hobart. This was the day after it was revealed by Anglicare that rents in Tasmania had risen 10 times faster than income support payments. And it was the same day the PM attended the high-profile nuptials of radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands at a lavish ceremony in Sydney.
All in all, utterly tone deaf. Worthy, some have said, of his predecessor, Scott Morrison.
It gets worse. Despite the transparent tilt at populism, the stadium plan is opposed by a broad cross-section in Tasmania, including the state ALP. That's hardly surprising, seeing the poorest state in the federation has seen rents rise by 45 per cent over the past five years.
Anthony Albanese has exposed himself to accusations he's lost touch. And he's performed a highly gymnastic about-face. Back in January he voiced reservations about the plan, when Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff was lobbying for federal support. He told a Hobart radio station that Sydney's Barangaroo was a vibrant example of urban renewal, adding, "What you don't want is a stadium, that when things aren't happening there, there isn't economic activity in the area."
The small but vocal protest group that confronted Albanese behind the sewage treatment works at Macquarie Point in Hobart pleaded with the PM to get his priorities right. With 57 per cent of homeless Tasmanians coming from Hobart and areas south of it, housing not footy would seem to be the bigger problem.
The stadium announcement was all circus and no bread.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Australia's "clogged" multi-billion dollar road and rail infrastructure program will be reviewed, with the federal government vowing to clean it up to deliver nation-shaping projects. Infrastructure Minister Catherine King will announce a 90-day review by an expert panel that specialises in land transport infrastructure.
- Hundreds more people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in the past week, amid warnings millions of people will need long-term care from the virus. There were 2272 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of April 28, a 13 per cent jump on the previous week.
- Western Australia's government will spend more than half a billion dollars on social housing and loan programs in a bid to combat the shortage of homes. The $511 million in funding, to be included in the 2023-24 state budget in May, is expected to deliver about 800 additional social homes across WA.
THEY SAID IT: "For the people who once upon a time handed out military command, high civil office, legions - everything, now restrains itself and anxiously hopes for just two things: bread and circuses." Juvenal
YOU SAID IT: Heartbreaking decisions confront people navigating the housing crisis. Among them is having to surrender beloved pets.
Judi says: "Life without my beautiful old greyhound and my Russian blue cat would be unbearable. I think I spend more on food for them than myself. They are worth every cent."
"Dogs have been very important household members over the last 20 years or so," says Chris. "We had a wonderful, smart, faithful and loving black and tan doberman, Ollie, our first granddog, for almost 14 years. Another of our son's granddogs, Remy, a smaller red doberman, is a delight to have around but he is a little more destructive than his predecessor. Hard to imagine life without him. Tenants should have access to pets where they are appropriate to the property. Everyone should be able to share in the benefits of having a loved pet."
Heather says: "Pets are a valued part of life, loving companions and family to those of us who can have them. They feel grief and pain as we do. The distress of the animals who have to be surrendered is heartbreaking. Renters should be able to have pets, our rental laws need to be upgraded. European countries have far more renters than homeowners, Australia should be following their lead with better conditions."
"Our dog cannot go and stay with our sons when we are away," says Rosie, "because they now live in one bedroom apartments in good suburbs of Sydney where you can have a dog but the size limit is 15kg. Our dog is over 30kg. I cannot imagine the sorrow that must be caused by having an animal, that you consider family, taken away from you just because you have to downsize, go into a retirement village or nursing home or need a roof over your head. We have found Australia to be the most dog-unfriendly country. The rules and paranoia around dogs is ridiculous. In Britain and Europe dogs are accepted in so many more places."
Julie says: "Yes, it should be a legal right that renters can have pets. Increase the bond if necessary. I'm so fortunate to be allowed cats in my rental. As a childless couple we would be bereft without them, our quality of life so much lower."
"I have spent yonks in dilemma: to have or not to have a dog," says Old Donald. "It would mean a change in lifestyle for this retiree and she (I want a girl) might well outlive me, and then what? And then there's the yukky poo picking up. Some days I might even need one of those handy mechanical sticks with the open/close grip. But thank you, as I think you're right and I might now be convinced. As a compromise I might save an older pal, one who has seen out most of her life and just wants to do a lot of reminiscing with someone like me."
Lee says: "We are a family who has always had a dog. Our current pup is 13 years old and she is my baby. My children have all grown and left home so it is Bella with her mum and dad. I am a social worker and she seems to know when it has been a bad day at work. She is so much more intuitive than my hubby of 35 years. Like you, we know the pups around us, probably better than their owners. She is a source of conversation because I walk her off leash and she follows wherever I go and does what she is told. Other dog owners comment on her behaviour - I swear she just learnt it and I didn't teach her."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
