"Our dog cannot go and stay with our sons when we are away," says Rosie, "because they now live in one bedroom apartments in good suburbs of Sydney where you can have a dog but the size limit is 15kg. Our dog is over 30kg. I cannot imagine the sorrow that must be caused by having an animal, that you consider family, taken away from you just because you have to downsize, go into a retirement village or nursing home or need a roof over your head. We have found Australia to be the most dog-unfriendly country. The rules and paranoia around dogs is ridiculous. In Britain and Europe dogs are accepted in so many more places."