Rugby league is Tremayne Chatfield's sanctuary, but it wasn't always that way. There was a time when the thought of the game he loved hurt him so much he needed alcohol to numb the pain.
So Chatfield got drunk. So drunk that he would be hungover for a week. So drunk that he would forget about how cancer snatched away two of his biggest supporters - dad Harold and brother Eli.
It was the only way the Yass Magpies recruit knew how to bury his emotions after giving up on his NRL dream to put family first.
"I know I went down the wrong path. I was partying and using alcohol to cope and footy was at the back of my mind, because that used to be what I'd do with my dad and little brother," Chatfield said.
"It was very painful for me to even watch it. It was hard. And that's part of the reason why I went the way I did, because there's no book to guide you. You just try to get through things day by day.
"For me, that was partying on weekends and having a hangover all week so I didn't have to think about any of my feelings.
"That's not the best way to do it. But I've learned from that and I feel like I'm now a stronger person, and it's going to make me a stronger footy player as well because I've got resilience now."
Chatfield - who will play five-eighth for the Magpies against the Queanbeyan Kangaroos on Saturday - was a Canberra Raiders teen prodigy, signed as a 15-year-old and uprooting his life at Batemans Bay to move to the capital to chase a rugby league career in 2016.
On his first official training day as a Raider, the news came through - Harold had been diagnosed with lung cancer. He died three weeks later.
Chatfield and his family decided he would play on because "in my head I was going to be an NRL player, that's what I wanted". Little did they know, another curveball was on the way.
Eli was diagnosed with medulloblastoma - a cancerous brain tumour - at the end 2017. Chatfield quit the Raiders to help his mum and Eli, living out of Ronald McDonald House for up to eight weeks at a time during treatment periods.
Eventually Eli went into remission, so Chatfield attempted to restart his rugby league dream on the Gold Coast. Less than two months later, Eli relapsed and died before his 15th birthday.
It triggered a spiral for Chatfield as he tried to navigate life without his father and brother, turning to alcohol as an escape from everything he had known.
It wasn't until last year that he found his way out of the booze-fuelled slumber at the Koori Knockout. The tournament helped him rediscover the reason he loved rugby league, and it gave him new motivation to get back on the field.
He played for Ulladulla last year to find his feet again, then Adam Kyle - Chatfield's junior coach at the Raiders - asked him if he'd like to write another chapter in his redemption story by joining the Magpies.
"I'm very proud of him," Kyle said. "To go through what he has, it's been a tough life. But I'm immensely proud of him, not that just he's back in football, but that he got through it. He's a very mentally strong person and when he came into the Raiders system he had enormous talent.
"When he's in the right head space, he's an outstanding player and you can see that now. He's just an athlete - one of those players who was good at whatever he wanted to do. It's just good to see him doing well."
Chatfield - one of 11 new players at Yass this year - has already helped the Magpies win two games in the first three weeks of the season. The Magpies won just two of 16 games all last season.
"I threw rugby league away because I'll always put my family before footy," Chatfield said.
"It was a rough ride but I still had some of the best memories of my life. Every time I play now, I always take a minute just to close my eyes and think about them. I'm not just playing for me, I'm playing for every opportunity my little brother missed out on.
"I'm very lucky to have a healthy and able body. I just want to play for them and feel like I'm representing them on the field every time I'm out there."
But the reminders of the journey he's been on to get there are never far. The chief on his arm represents his dad - the leader of the family. The words and soon-to-be-completed tattoo on his back is for his brother.
"My little brother's nickname was 'Tiger', so I have tiger on my neck. I've got the old Batemans Bay bridge on my back, and above that I'll get the Stairway to Heaven with the words 'My Brother's Keeper'," Chatfield said.
"I was like every kid in Australia wanting to play in the NRL. I'm 23 now, so to get an opportunity now is going to be difficult, but I'll give it everything I can.
"If I can somehow get a second chance, it's a story for kids back home to show them no matter what's going on in your life, you can come out the other side of it."
He also wants to break the stigma of men not speaking about their feelings.
"My best friend killed himself last year ... I'm a massive advocate for mental health. I used to be the typical jock sort of guy thinking there was no such thing as depression. I got counselling and it changed my life. It's a stigma, but we can change it," he said.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
