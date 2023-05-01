The Canberra Times
Zoë Wundenberg | A tribute to my Nana, Pauline Vera Kermode

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
May 2 2023 - 5:30am
My grandmother Pauline Vera Kermode had a century's worth of wisdom to pass on and I cherish it all. Picture supplied
I come from a long line of strong, independent women. We don't breed shrinking violets in our ranks and if my daughter's first eight years on this planet are anything to go by, that tradition is in safe hands (God help me).

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

