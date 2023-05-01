Former prime minister Tony Abbott has claimed an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would be "wrong" and "potentially quite dangerous in practice" at the final public hearing into the proposed constitutional amendment.
"I think it's wrong to divide our country on the basis of ancestry. I think it's a mistake to give about 4 per cent of the population more of a say over how our government and our parliament works than everyone else," Mr Abbott told the inquiry.
"I think that giving this Voice a right to make representations effectively to everyone on everything is going to make government much more difficult than it already is."
Mr Abbott spoke at what marks the last public hearing in the parliamentary inquiry, which has heard from Indigenous leaders and representatives as well as legal experts in Orange, Cairns, Perth and Canberra in recent weeks.
Mr Abbott appeared in front of the committee, which is scrutinising the proposed bill, after it issued a last-minute invitation to him on Monday.
In a statement on Twitter, Mr Abbott said initially the "Labor majority" refused his request to address the committee about his submission in person.
At the hearing, he urged the committee to recommend significant changes to the proposal "to specify that nothing that the Voice does should be justiciable".
Mr Abbott said in its current form, whether the referendum failed or succeeded, it would leave "Australians embittered and divided".
He also backed his earlier comments comparing the Indigenous body to the British House of Lords.
"I can appreciate that not everyone likes the comparison but in this important respect, it's correct," he said.
"The House of Lords at least prior to reforms in the late-1950s was entirely hereditary and this voice will be hereditary in the sense that to be a member of the Voice, you have to have Indigenous ancestry. So to that extent, it is an entirely accurate comparison."
Mr Abbott added while Indigenous people had "significantly worse outcomes by many indicators than the rest of the Australian community" he didn't believe the Voice would help improve life outcomes for the First Nations Australians.
He also claimed it was wrong to say Indigenous people "overwhelmingly support the proposal as it currently stands".
"I just don't see any objective evidence to that effect," he said.
However, fresh polling from YouGov, which surveyed 732 First Nations Australians across 151 electorates, showed 83 per cent were in favour of the Voice being enshrined in the constitution.
That compared to 51 per cent of the total voting population surveyed.
Mr Abbott said he had always supported constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians - but not the Voice.
The committee is due to hand down its report on May 15.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
