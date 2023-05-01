The Canberra Times
Tony Abbott calls Indigenous Voice to Parliament 'wrong'

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated May 1 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:36pm
Former prime minister Tony Abbott. Picture ACM
Former prime minister Tony Abbott has claimed an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would be "wrong" and "potentially quite dangerous in practice" at the final public hearing into the proposed constitutional amendment.

