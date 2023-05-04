Peter Pan and Wendy. PG, 109 minutes. 3 stars
Disney has produced some good and some bad live action reimaginings of their classic animations.
Among the most successful have been 101 Dalmations (if you're willing to go way back to the 90s) and prequel spin-off Cruella, Jon Favreau's The Lion King and The Jungle Book, and Maleficent, a different take on Sleeping Beauty.
But then there have been the duds - last year's Pinocchio with Tom Hanks, the highly forgettable Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, Mulan without Li Shang, Mushu, or the songs we love (an egregious mistake).
Finally you've got some more middling fare - Alice in Wonderland (very much a delicious fever dream, but too digital heavy to capture the heart), Cinderella (well cast but way too saccharine and the prince had zero personality), Beauty and the Beast (Luke Evans and Josh Gad were excellent, Beast was creepy), Aladdin (mostly good, great addition of Jasmine's song Speechless, but blue Will Smith is hard to look past).
All this brings us to the House of Mouse's latest remake - Peter Pan and Wendy.
Given it was released straight to Disney+ - like Lady and the Tramp and Pinocchio - the studio clearly didn't think it had a blockbusting success on its hands.
This could be due to the already vocal opponents of the casting of a non-white Peter Pan (shock! horror!) in the perfectly capable Alexander Molony - who, let's not forget, is a child - and the fact that some of the Lost Boys are girls.
But overall, the film is a perfectly acceptable remake, with some fun sea shanties and a strong anchoring performance from Ever Anderson as Wendy.
As with nearly all the live action takes, it lacks some of the spark and heart - and obviously all the nostalgia factor - of its 1953 predecessor. It also has the extra hurdle of following two very good live action adaptations of the original J.M. Barrie story - Steven Spielberg's Hook (not a straight adaptation, but truly excellent all the same) and 2003's Peter Pan from Aussie director PJ Hogan.
Those films had top-notch actors stepping into the villainous role of Captain Hook. Dustin Hoffman is unforgettable as the pirate, while Jason Isaacs brought his trademark sneer to the later film.
This time around, director David Lowery (who has a mixed bag of a filmography, including family-friendly Pete's Dragon but also The Green Knight and A Ghost Story) has the brilliant Jude Law at his disposal as the clock-hating scallywag. Despite Law's acting ability and dedicated performance, his Hook lacks both the menace required for the role (a by-product of attempting to explain the root cause of his villainy rather than just letting him be a bad dude) or the campiness that made previous iterations acceptable.
A lot of this comes down to the hair. Rather than glorious curls, he sports dank, straggly grey-ish locks. There's just no way Law can have the impact required when his wig is so distractingly ill-suited.
But that's pretty much where the negatives end.
As this film isn't a musical - featuring only a few welcome sea shanties and a couple of lullabies for its musical quotient - we don't have the catchy but in-poor-taste (by today's and probably many decades' previous standards) song What Makes the Red Man Red about Princess Tiger Lily's people, who are a poor allegory for Native Americans. Tiger Lily in this film speaks an Indigenous language, rides a horse, and helps save the day. She's not kidnapped, and her people don't kidnap anyone else.
Yara Shahidi (Black-ish) is spirited and spunky as Tinker Bell, and Peter Pan and Wendy removes some of the petty jealousy from the character, which is a nice progression.
There's also no coquettish mermaids fawning over a literal child, another improvement over the animation.
But the film - which follows the same story as in 1953 - lives and dies on the back of Wendy. So it's a great stroke of luck that in Anderson (who is the lookalike daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul WS Anderson) is everything that you could ask for in Wendy. She's brave, smart, sensitive and Anderson carries a very convincing British accent, with no noticeable slip-ups.
By rights the film should be called Wendy and Peter Pan, as the eldest Darling child carries the movie far more than her flying companion.
