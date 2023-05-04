This time around, director David Lowery (who has a mixed bag of a filmography, including family-friendly Pete's Dragon but also The Green Knight and A Ghost Story) has the brilliant Jude Law at his disposal as the clock-hating scallywag. Despite Law's acting ability and dedicated performance, his Hook lacks both the menace required for the role (a by-product of attempting to explain the root cause of his villainy rather than just letting him be a bad dude) or the campiness that made previous iterations acceptable.