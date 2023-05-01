Melissa Breen had fallen out of love with sport. A decade of chasing the clock to achieve her dreams had taken its toll, even though she was a two-time Olympian and the fastest woman in Australian athletics history.
So the 100 metre sprint queen threw herself into a new life as a mum, as unexpected as that was after being told she had to stop exercising and put on weight to have any chance of getting pregnant.
But after three years on the outside, Breen has declared she's ready to "find my voice in sport again" as she prepares to take an opportunity in the AIS Accelerate program.
"When I retired I didn't want anything to do with sport, to be honest," Breen said.
"It had served me well, but I was ready for a break and when this [AIS Accelerate] was first mentioned, I was a new mum just trying to keep my head above water.
"When I navigated that first year of our daughter's life and got back to work, I realised, 'Hang on, I need to find my voice in sport again'.
"I spent half of my life developing and learning as an athlete and putting those skills into place for life. For me, this is a continual learning and development [opportunity] for finding myself after sport.
"For so long it was my identity, [running] is what I did and who I was. When I retired I was pregnant really, really quickly, which I'm so grateful for, but I shifted from 'athlete Mel' to 'mum Mel' instantly. I was never just 'Mel'.
"I needed to find what I wanted to do in sport, other than be a mum to Emjay. Now that she's two, it's perfect timing."
Breen will be one of 14 former athletes named in the AIS Accelerate program - a three-month initiative aimed at helping women find a path into sports administration.
Australia's only female Olympic wrestler Kyla Bremner and former Australian Diamonds captain Natalie van Bertouch are also in the cohort of retired athletes from a variety of backgrounds.
The AIS has also identified 15 women already in sport to join a six month talent program specialising in science, technology, engineering, maths or medicine.
"When I first saw it I thought it wasn't for me because I'm already doctor and working as a doctor," Bremner said.
"But I had a think about it and I do. I want to be involved in the medical side of the International Wrestling Federation, and this is a cool way to find your feet again in a post-athlete sporting world because it can be tricky.
"[The program] is going to be interesting. Sometimes you just haven't done a lot other than sport and it's hard to be taken seriously as a woman in sport. For some reason, men think they have more expertise or know more than you when that's possible not the case.
"And I think the more women that get back into sport, the richer the sporting environment can be because we have a lot to give in different ways."
The AIS has invested heavily in female pathway programs for coaches and administrators in recent years, backed by $3.4 million in federal government funding.
Sport Australia chief executive Kieren Perkins is also working towards the goal of having gender equality in the national coaching ranks in time for the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032.
Breen is unsure where her post running career will take her, but she is keen to work in the athlete mental health and wellbeing space after a rollercoaster career of dizzying heights and heartbreaking lows.
"To be involved in a program like this and to learn a lot more about myself, and how I can pursue that in sport .... I really want to be back involved. In what capacity, I'm not entirely sure yet.
"The wellbeing and mentoring side of things is something I lacked at times in my career. I know how important that is."
It also marks another significant milestone for Breen, who decided to end her career in peak COVID times in 2020. Her flight to Melbourne in the coming months for the AIS program will be the first time she's been on a plane since December, 2019, when she was returning from a race in Berlin.
Since then she married Matt Beckenham and gave birth to Emjay in 2021, despite AIS medical staff having concerns about her fertility towards the end of her career.
"We're so lucky to have Emjay, she's the reason I retired. [My body] wasn't functioning as it should and there was a big question mark around fertility.
"I was advised to stop exercising and put on weight. I remember the exact conversation with the [AIS doctor] Dr David Hughes. I needed to allow my body to breathe so that it could have an opportunity to function again.
"There were question marks about whether I could have a baby. We got super lucky, she's a little miracle.
"She's spent so much time at the track already, she's jumping and running. Her calves are built as they should be from the genetics from Matt and me. She's a firecracker - a lean, mean fighting machine.
"Life is so different [from what it was as an athlete]. I don't miss being an athlete. I do miss moments, and it was 15 years of my life. Retirement was a choice for me, but I'd gotten the most out of my body. Now it's just a matter of finding out who Mel Breen is and what she wants to do now."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
