The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Melissa Breen set to end sporting hiatus after joining AIS Accelerate program

Chris Dutton
Caden Helmers
By Chris Dutton, and Caden Helmers
May 2 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Breen has been juggling her career and life as a mum to Emjay, but now she's ready to return to sport. Picture supplied
Melissa Breen has been juggling her career and life as a mum to Emjay, but now she's ready to return to sport. Picture supplied

Melissa Breen had fallen out of love with sport. A decade of chasing the clock to achieve her dreams had taken its toll, even though she was a two-time Olympian and the fastest woman in Australian athletics history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.