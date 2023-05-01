The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: How Canberra Raiders' Xavier Savage could return to the side

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders winger Albert Hopoate, left, will miss Magic Round due to his sister's wedding - opening the door for Xavier Savage to potentially return. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Raiders winger Albert Hopoate, left, will miss Magic Round due to his sister's wedding - opening the door for Xavier Savage to potentially return. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It's the wedding that opens the door for Canberra Raiders young gun Xavier Savage's potential NRL return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.