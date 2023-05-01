It's the wedding that opens the door for Canberra Raiders young gun Xavier Savage's potential NRL return.
Albert Hopoate's sister Laumaile is getting married in Sydney on Friday and the Raiders winger wants to be there to celebrate the big day with her.
It means he will miss the Green Machine's Magic Round clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park on Friday night.
That opens the door for Savage to make his NRL return from a broken jaw suffered in the pre-season trials.
Savage played well at fullback for the Raiders' NSW Cup side on Saturday - his second game back from the injury.
He's one of a number of options Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has to replace Hopoate on the wing.
Savage, James Schiller and Harley Smith-Shields could all come onto the left wing, while Savage could also return to the No.1 jersey - although Sebastian Kris has grown into the custodian role and was excellent again in the win over the Redcliffe Dolphins.
Kris has scored tries in each of the Raiders' past two wins, with Canberra on a three-game winning streak that's taken them to the edge of the top eight.
He could then move into the centres or replace Hopoate on the wing.
"I've got my sister's wedding, so I spoke to 'Sticky'. He was happy for me to go to the wedding," Hopoate said.
"Obviously I want to be there for my sister on her big day. Family's more important than footy - it's only one game. I want to be there for my sister. I love her and want to support her."
Stuart left it up to him to make the call and was happy either way.
The squad was in at Raiders HQ on Monday and there were no injury concerns to come out of the golden-point win in Wagga Wagga on the weekend.
Hopoate was unsure whether he would play NSW Cup for the Raiders - against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday - when he spoke to The Canberra Times on Monday.
He was also unsure who would get the nod to take his spot and just hoped the Green Machine got the win in Brisbane.
Hopoate has played the past seven games for the Raiders - his longest run in the team since moving to Canberra from Manly.
He's scored two tries this season and averaged 161 run metres per game, making 25 tackle busts and three line breaks along the way.
"Stick just promised me I won't lose my spot. Hopefully he keeps his word and hopefully I'm back in the team soon. Just see what happens," Hopoate said.
"I'm not too sure who he's going to pick. I'm not even sure if he's made his mind up yet. Find out tomorrow. I just hope they win. I always support the boys - all the best to the boys this weekend."
Hopoate has brought the same work ethic shown by fellow Raiders winger Jordan Rapana, with plenty of hard carries out of their own end.
The 22-year-old revealed he'd been using the New Zealand international as a mentor to improve his own game.
"Rapana's been a big help for me. I try to pick his brain. As if you wouldn't," Hopoate said.
"He's a good player since he's been here. I'm just trying to learn off him.
"He's a good leader and role model on the field so I'd be stupid if I didn't learn off him."
NRL ROUND 10
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park, 6pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
