Times Past: May 2, 1988

Simon Binkorst's friends were used to seeing him atop a skateboard or sitting in a go-kart, but anyone who saw him on Sunday riding around town in a $120,000 silver Ferrari must have wondered just what was going on. But Simon took it all in his stride. "Dad's got a fast car, too," he said. "He's got a Charger."
The 13-year old Kambah youngster entered his name in a barrel draw at the 15th annual Ferrari Rally, held in Canberra over the Anzac Day long weekend. His was one of five names drawn. The prize: a ride in a real Ferrari.
The weather wasn't quite reliable enough for a ride with the roof off, but Simon wasn't going to let that spoil his enjoyment. He posed for photos beside the sleek, low-slung Ferrari 308 GTSI Quatro Valve as though he had been doing nothing else all his life and them slipped into the passenger seat and roared off down the street with his chauffeur, a local Ferrari enthusiast (and incidentally the owner of the car).
Simon was well on his way to being a Ferrari enthusiast himself. He had a Ferrari mug and a Ferrari poster, but said he did not intend to start saving up his pocket money to buy the real thing.
