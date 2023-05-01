The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 2, 1988

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
May 2 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1988.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1988.

Simon Binkorst's friends were used to seeing him atop a skateboard or sitting in a go-kart, but anyone who saw him on Sunday riding around town in a $120,000 silver Ferrari must have wondered just what was going on. But Simon took it all in his stride. "Dad's got a fast car, too," he said. "He's got a Charger."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.