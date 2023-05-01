Times Past: May 2, 1988

The weather wasn't quite reliable enough for a ride with the roof off, but Simon wasn't going to let that spoil his enjoyment. He posed for photos beside the sleek, low-slung Ferrari 308 GTSI Quatro Valve as though he had been doing nothing else all his life and them slipped into the passenger seat and roared off down the street with his chauffeur, a local Ferrari enthusiast (and incidentally the owner of the car).